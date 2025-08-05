Kerala School Mid-Terms: Onam Exams from August 18, Holidays from August 29

Kerala Onam Exam Dates 2025: Kerala Education Department has announced the exam schedule for the mid-term Onam examinations for the 2025-26 academic year. This year, the school's Onam examinations will be conducted from August 18 to 29, 2025.

According to the detailed schedule available, the exams for the students from classes 1 to 4 will begin on August 20, while the exams for students from classes 5 to 10 will be held from August 18 to 26, 2025, and the Class 11 and 12 exams will be held from August 18 to 29, 2025. Exams scheduled for August 27 in the Kasargod district will be conducted on August 29 owing to Ganeshotsavam celebrations.

Kerala Onam Vacations

Onam is a ten-day festival celebrated in Kerala. Schools in the state will be closed for the same period after the mid-term exams. This year, Onam vacations will begin from August 29, which also marks the Onam celebrations in the schools.