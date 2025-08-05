Railway BLW Apprentice 2025 Apply Online Last Date Today, Register Now for 374 Posts at apprenticeblw.in - More Details Here

Railway BLW Apprentice 2025 Apply Online: The last date to apply for BLW Indian Railways Apprentice Recruitment 2025 is 05 August 2025 (up to 4:45 PM). Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi, has invited applications for the 47th batch of Act Apprentices with 374 vacancies, 300 for ITI candidates and 74 for Non-ITI candidates. Candidates must complete the online application before the deadline. This article covers the last date, eligibility, trade-wise vacancies, application process, and selection procedure in detail. Railway BLW Apprentice 2025 Apply Online Last Date The last date to apply online for Railway BLW Apprentice 2025 is today i.e.05 August 2025 (till 4:45 PM). Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW), Varanasi, is recruiting for the 47th batch of Act Apprentices with 374 vacancies, 300 for ITI candidates and 74 for Non-ITI candidates.

Candidates must complete their online registration and submit the application form before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. They must ensure to meet the eligibility criteria and have all required documents ready while applying. Railway BLW Apprentice 2025 Apply Online Important Dates Candidates who are planning to apply for the BLW Apprentice Recruitment 2025 should make sure to stay updated with the official schedule. All important activities like registration, document upload, and fee payment must be completed on time. Check the table below for the important dates of Railway BLW Apprentice 2025 Apply Online: Event Date & Time Notification Released 05 July 2025 Online Application Begins 05 July 2025 Last Date to Submit Application 05 August 2025 (by 4:45 PM) Last Date to Pay Application Fee 05 August 2025 (by 4:45 PM) Deadline for Uploading Documents 07 August 2025 (by 4:45 PM)

BLW Indian Railways Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The BLW Indian Railways Apprentice Recruitment 2025 application process is fully online. The last date to submit the online form and pay the application fee is 05 August 2025 (till 4:45 PM). Applicants must ensure that all necessary documents are uploaded correctly and verify their details carefully before the final submission to avoid errors. Candidates can apply online from the direct link provided below. BLW Indian Railways Apprentice Apply Online 2025 Click Here to Apply How to Apply for BLW Indian Railways Apprentice Recruitment 2025? The Railway BLW Apprentice 2025 application process is completely online. Candidates must fill out the form correctly and upload all required documents. The following are steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official websites: blw.indianrailways.gov.in or apprenticeblw.in. Step 2: Click on the link for “47th Batch Act. Appt./2024-25” notification. Step 3: Register using valid details and carefully fill out the online application form. Step 4: Select the appropriate category, ITI or Non-ITI (do not apply for both). Step 5: Upload required documents: recent passport-size photo, signature, and educational certificates (in JPG/JPEG/BMP format). Step 6: Pay the application fee (if applicable) through the online payment gateway. Step 7: Review all entered details, submit the form, and download the confirmation for future reference. BLW Indian Railways Apprentice Application Fee Candidates are required to pay the application fee online for the BLW Indian Railways Apprentice Recruitment 2025. Female applicants and candidates belonging to reserved categories are exempted from paying the fee. Candidates can check the fee details in the table below: