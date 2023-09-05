Today’s School Assembly Headlines (6 September): India World Cup Squad, G20 Delhi and India-Bharat Controversy

6 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 6

6th September, School News Headlines Today: The school assembly is a long-running tradition followed strictly even today. Every morning, students and teachers gather in the grounds or the school hall to attend the assembly.

The format of the morning assembly depends on the type of institution but has remained largely unchanged over the years. The principal or another senior head gives a speech, students read out the top news headlines and perform in role plays, talent shows, debates or other fun activities.

Prayers, physical exercise, yoga or singing the national anthem can also be included in the morning assembly. But it’s the news reading that is a must for any school assembly. It makes the students aware of global and domestic happenings and increases their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 6 September to be read during the morning school assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 5 September

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 6

Delhi Police denied reports of lockdown or “Bandh” in New Delhi for the G20 Summit. Only a few metro stations and areas in the controlled zone will be inaccessible. The Telangana government declared holidays for schools in Hyderabad due to heavy rains. PM Modi will visit Indonesia for the ASEAN Summit before the G20 meeting in New Delhi. India dismissed the UN’s concerns over Human Rights Abuses in Manipur as “misleading.” The Supreme Court reserved a verdict on the Article 370 case in Jammu and Kashmir after a 16-day hearing. CBI arrested the GAIL executive director and four others in a bribery case. BJP compared Udhayanidhi Stalin to Hitler for demanding the eradication of Sanatana Dharma. The opposition accused the government of trying to change the name of the country to Bharat after G20 invites were sent with an invitation from the “President of Bharat.”

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Vladimir Putin is set to meet Kim Jong-un in Russia to discuss closer ties and arms deals. Pakistan was thrown into chaos over political instability, rising inflation and electricity costs. US First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for Covid ahead of President Joe Biden's India visit to G20 Summit. Russia destroyed four US-made boats carrying Ukrainian soldiers while NATO rejected Kyiv’s claims of Russian drones hitting Romania. Two construction workers were arrested for severely damaging the Great Wall of China by digging a hole.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) BCCI selector Ajit Garkar announced the official Team India World Cup squad to play in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.

2) Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Sanju Samson were excluded from the India World Cup squad, while KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav were selected.

3) South African cricketer Quinton de Kock announced his retirement from ODIs following the 2023 ICC World Cup.

4) Former cricketer and MP Gautam Gambhir lost his cool and showed his middle finger to Virat Kohli fans.

Important Days on September 6

Global Talent Acquisition Day

Thought of the Day

“Our greatest ability as humans is not to change the world, but to change ourselves.”

- Mahatma Gandhi