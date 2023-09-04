Today’s School Assembly Headlines (5 September): Teacher’s Day, G20 Delhi and Asia Cup 2023

5 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 5

5th September, School News Headlines Today: The school assembly is a long-running tradition followed strictly even today. Every morning, students and teachers gather in the grounds or the school hall for the assembly.

The format of the morning assembly has remained largely unchanged over the years but does tend to vary slightly depending on the types of institutions. The principal or another senior head speaks a few words, students read the top news headlines and conduct role plays, talent shows, debates or other fun activities.

Prayers, physical exercise, yoga and singing the national anthem can also be included in the morning assembly. But it’s the news reading that’s considered essential in any school assembly. It makes the students aware of global and domestic happenings and increases their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 5 September to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 5

The opposition bloc was divided over Udhyanidhi Stalin’s controversial comments to eradicate sanatana dharma, with some supporting him while others criticised him. G20 Summit 2023 in New Delhi will affect commutes in the New Delhi region and services will be affected at the Supreme Court Metro Station. The rest of Delhi will remain a controlled zone, and no lockdown will be implemented. IMD predicted heavy rainfall in many states from Monday, including Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. The Manipur Government filed an FIR against three members of the Editors Guild of India for fanning violence with their crowdfunded reports of ethnic conflict in the state. Violence erupted in Maharashtra over Maratha quota demands by protestors, leading to a lathi charge by the police. ISRO scientist N Valarmathi, the voice behind the Chandrayaan-3 launch countdown passed away. The Supreme Court asked Lok Sabha MP Akbar Lone to swear allegiance to the constitution after pro-Pak slogans.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Joe Biden expressed disappointment at the Chinese President’s decision to skip the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced defence minister Oleksii Reznikov with Rustem Umerov. Heavy rain and storm left 70,000 people stranded in the Nevada desert at the Burning Man festival. The world’s first Arab astronaut, UAE’s Sultan AlNeyadi, returned to Earth after a long-term space mission. US Republican politician Vivek Ramaswamy claimed he would pardon Donald Trump if he becomes president.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) India played against Nepal in their second match of Asia Cup 2023.

2) The India squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 was finalized and set to release on September 5.

3) The Indian Men’s table tennis team advanced to the semi-finals and secured the bronze medal.

4) Indian fast-bowler Jasprit Bumrah welcomed his first child with his wife Sanjana Ganesan.

5) The pair of Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden reached the quarterfinals of the US Open 2023.

Important Days on September 5

Teacher’s Day (India)

International Day of Charity

World Samosa Day

Thought of the Day

"God lives, feels, and suffers in every one of us, and in the course of time, His attributes, knowledge, beauty and love will be revealed in each of us."

- Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan