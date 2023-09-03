Today’s School Assembly Headlines (4 September): G20 Summit, Aditya L1 and Asia Cup 2023

4 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 4

4th September, School News Headlines Today: The school assembly is a long-running tradition followed religiously even today. Every morning, students and teachers gather in the ground or the hall for the assembly.

The format of the school assembly has remained largely unchanged over the years but does tend to vary slightly depending on the types of schools. The principal or another senior head says a few words, students read the top news headlines, organize role plays, talent hunts, debates or other fun activities.

Prayers, physical exercise and singing the national anthem can also be included in the morning assembly. But it’s the news reading that’s considered a must requirement in any school assembly. It helps inform the students about global and domestic happenings and increases their general awareness.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 4 September to be read during the morning school assembly below.

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 4

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi’s remarks to eradicate Sanatana dharma created a furore in the political world. Rahul Gandhi criticized the Centre’s plan to implement the One Nation, One Election policy. The Chandrayaan-3 rover was parked safely and put to sleep on the Moon with hopes of waking it up on September 22. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Ganga Ram Hospital and is said to be in stable condition. PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Sheikh Hasina at the G20 Summit. Ghulam Nabi Azad was appointed as the head of the Centre’s high-level panel to discuss the implementation of the One Nation, One Election policy. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) was deemed university status, announced by education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. ISRO successfully launched Aditya L1, India's solar mission to explore the mysteries of the Sun.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

70,000 Burning Man festival attendees were stranded in USA’s Nevada after heavy rains. China President Xi Jinping is set to skip the G20 Summit in New Delhi. Italy will likely quit China’s Belt and Road Initiative after the deal failed to meet expectations. Russia attacked Ukraine’s key port in Odesa with drones and thwarted similar attacks by Ukraine on the Crimea bridge. Tharman Shanmugaratnam became Singapore’s new president after a huge victory in the elections.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) India and Pakistan play to a draw after their much-anticipated match in the Asia Cup 2023 was called off due to rain.

2) Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Nepal match in the Asia Cup due to personal reasons.

3) India’s squad for ODI World Cup 2023 was finalized by the BCCI and will be released on September 5. KL Rahul will be included, while Sanju Samson will sit out.

4) Christiano Ronaldo became the first person to score 850 career goals in history.

Important Days on September 4

Labor Day (US)

Thought of the Day

“An expert is a person who has made all the mistakes that can be made in a very narrow field.”

― Niels Bohr