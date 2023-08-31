Today’s School Assembly Headlines (1 September): Manipur Violence, Xi Jinping G20 Visit and China Map Controversy 

1 September 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

Get here today’s news headlines in English for School Assembly on September 1

1st September, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is a long-running tradition followed religiously in schools, and it’s still a thing today. Every morning, students and teachers gather together to attend the assembly.

The format of the school assembly has remained largely unchanged over the years but does tend to vary a bit from school to school. The principal or some other senior head speaks a few words, and students read the top news headlines and organize role plays, talent shows, debates or other fun activities.

Prayers, physical exercise and singing the national anthem can also be a part of the morning school assembly. But it’s the news reading that’s considered a requisite in any school assembly. It helps inform the students about global and domestic happenings and increases their general knowledge.

You can check out the latest news headlines for 1 September to be read during the assembly below.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 31 August

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly September 1

5 people were killed since August 29, in firing in Manipur; Meitei women groups prevented security from reaching the affected areas in Churachandpur. INDIA alliance met in Mumbai to discuss plans for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and decide the PM Face. Centre appointed Jaya Verma Sinha as the first woman CEO and chairperson of the Railway Board. ISRO shared a playful new video of the Pragyan rover frolicking on the Moon as a reference to “Chandamama.” The central government said it was ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir during the hearing on Article 370 abrogation. The government called for a special session of parliament with the “One Nation, One Election” bill expected to be tabled. Delhi Police clarified that New Delhi won’t be under lockdown from September 8-10 for the G20 Summit and will instead be considered a “Controlled Zone-1.”

International News for Today’s School Assembly

Dozens of people were killed in a deadly fire in an abandoned five-storey building in South Africa’s Johannesburg. Super typhoon Saola moved towards Hong Kong and South China. It’s expected to disrupt trading, school classes and train lines due to heavy rains and violent winds. China PM Xi Jinping could skip G20 Summit in India over map controversy. After Niger, Africa’s Gabon fell victim to a military coup. President Ali Bongo was put under house arrest after winning a disputed election. UK PM Rishi Sunak appointed Grant Shapps as the new defence secretary and Indian-origin Claire Coutinho as Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

1) US Open 2023: India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden advanced into the second round of the men’s doubles category.

2) Pakistan won by 238 runs against Nepal in the inaugural match of the Asia Cup 2023.

3) Mukesh Ambani’s Viacom 18 bagged both TV and digital rights for the Indian cricket team’s home games for ₹720 million.

4) Hockey India announced the Asian Games squads for Men and Women.

Important Days on September 1

National Nutrition Week (1st September to 7th September)

World Letter Writing Day

Thought of the Day

“Kitchens are hard environments and they form incredibly strong characters.”

- Gordon Ramsey