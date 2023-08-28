Teacher’s Day Quiz 2023: Interesting and Educative Trivia For Students

Teacher’s Day Quiz 2023: 5 September is celebrated as Teacher’s Day in India. Dive in to take this fun quiz and check your knowledge about famous teacher-student relationships and the significance of Teacher’s Day.

Teachers Day 2023: In Indian culture, teachers or Gurus have been given a higher status than even parents or family. And it’s evident in the culture too. From the Ramayana to the Mahabharata, tales of great teachers and their pupils are emphasized. Every kid grew up learning about Guru Dronacharya and his devoted student Arjuna. These tales have a profound effect on the Indian culture, and the profession of a teacher is considered one of the noblest and most respectable in the country.

However, the world celebrates Teacher's Day on October 5, and India celebrates it on September 5. Teachers’ Day in India is observed on 5th September to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. He served as the second president of India from 1962 to 1967 and as the first vice president of India from 1952 to 1962. Dr. Radhakrishnan is considered one of the most eminent teachers, philosophers and proponents of Hinduism in India, and in his honour, his birthday, September 5 has been celebrated as Teacher’s Day since 1962.

There is much to learn about Teacher’s Day and the significance of teachers in a student’s life. On that note, we bring you the following Teacher’s Day quiz to enlighten you about many interesting facts and educative information about Teachers Day 2023.

Teacher’s Day Quiz 2023

Let’s start from easy to difficult and see how much attention you were paying to the above introduction.

Question 1: When was Teacher’s Day First Celebrated in India?

a) 1947

b) 1956

c) 1962

d) 1994

Question 2: The UN celebrates World Teacher’s Day on which date?

a) October 5

b) October 12

c) December 5

d) August 5

Question 3: Which award is often called as the 'Nobel Prize' of teaching?

a) The Yidan Prize

b) The Global Teaching Prize

c) The Education Laureates

d) The Teacher's Medal of Innovation

Question 4: Who is regarded as the 'Patron Saint of Education' according to Christian Tradition?

a) Saint Ignatius

b) Saint John Baptist de La Salle

c) Saint Thomas

d) Saint Paul

Question 5: Who was the famous Greek philosopher known as the teacher of Plato?

a) Aristotle

b) Hippocrates

c) Pythagoras

d) Socrates

Question 6: What is the name of the character played by Aamir Khan in the 2007 Bollywood film Taare Zameen Par, who teaches a young dyslexic student to reach his potential?

a) Ram Shankar Nikumbh

b) Ram Mohan

c) Ram Shankar Nitin

d) Ram Singh

Question 7: Who is often regarded as the "father of modern education" in India?

a) Raja Ram Mohan Roy

b) Mahatma Gandhi

c) Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

d) Rabindranath Tagore

Question 8: Who was the teacher of Lord Rama in the Indian epic Ramayana?

a) Guru Dronacharya

b) Guru Sandipani

c) Guru Vashishtha

d) Guru Brihaspati

Question 9: Who was the educationist and child rights advocate who founded the first modern school for girls in India?

a) Fatima Sheikh

b) Madam Bhikaji Cama

c) Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

d) Savitribai Phule

Question 10: Who once said, "The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires"?

a) Albert Einstein

b) Helen Keller

c) Nelson Mandela

d) William Arthur Ward

Answers Q1 c) 1947 Q2 a) October 5 Q3 b) The Global Teaching Prize Q4 b) Saint John Baptist de La Salle Q5 d) Socrates Q6 a) Ram Shankar Nikumbh Q7 a) Raja Ram Mohan Roy Q8 c) Guru Vashishtha Q9 d) Savitribai Phule Q10 b) William Arthur Ward

