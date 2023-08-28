5 Best Movies for Students To Watch On Teacher's Day 2023

Teacher’s Day Movies For Students: The relationship between a student and teacher is one of the most deep-rooted in the world and is portrayed beautifully in many movies too. Check the list of the 5 best movies to watch on Teacher’s Day 2023.

Teacher’s Day 2023: While the world honours the teachers on October 5th, India observes Teacher’s Day on September 5 every year and has been doing so since 1962.

Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the second president and the first vice-president of Independent India. He was also a renowned educator, philosopher and proponent of Hinduism. As such, Dr. Radhakrishnan’s birthdate, 5th September, is celebrated as the Teacher’s Day in India.

Although it isn’t a national holiday, students tend to enjoy going to school on Teacher’s Day due to the various fun activities that are organized. Students participate in skits, dress up as teachers try to teach lower classes and show their appreciation for their teachers by giving them heartfelt letters, notes or other gifts.

There’s much fun to be had on Teacher’s Day, but if there’s one thing that can truly elevate it to a joyous and educative occasion of the highest order, it’s movies.

Yes, watching movies on the theme of student-teacher relationships can be an exciting learning experience for students. In fact, many schools organize screenings of classic movies on Teacher’s Day as well.

Today, we take a look at 5 best Teacher’s Day movies for students to watch.

5 Best Teacher's Day Movies

Taare Zameen Par (2007)

Director: Aamir Khan

Cast: Aamir Khan, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, Tanay Chheda, Vipin Sharma

No list of Bollywood Teacher's Day movies would be complete without mentioning Taare Zameen Par (Stars on Earth). It’s one of the most groundbreaking and out-of-the-box Bollywood films that was both a critical and commercial success upon its release in 2007.

A collaboration between writer Amol Gupte and director Aamir Khan, Taare Zameen Par centres on the theme of good teachers and how they can transform the lives of students. The film follows Ishaan, a 9-year-old dyslexic boy who struggles at school and is sent to a strict boarding school to be disciplined by his parents. There he meets Ram Shankar, a quirky art teacher who helps him overcome his disorder and encourages his talent for art.

Taare Zameen Par is a highly emotional and heart-rending movie that’s bound to leave you in tears by its end.

Super 30 (2019)

Director: Vikas Bahl

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Amit Sadh, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi

Super 30 is a film based on the life of India’s most famous modern teacher, Anand Kumar. Starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead as Kumar, Super 30 follows his life as he opens an institute, Super 30, to teach 30 underprivileged but intelligent kids to clear the JEE exams and join the Indian Institute of Technology.

Kumar himself was an acclaimed mathematician who initially worked as a private tutor but decided to use his skills to help poor kids study. Super 30 is inspired by an incredible true story and is a must-watch movie for Teacher’s Day.

Hichki (2018)

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Cast: Rani Mukerji, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Harsh Mayar, Shivkumar Subramaniam

Hichki is a Bollywood film based on American motivational speaker Brad Cohen’s autobiography Front of the Class. The film stars Rani Mukerji in her comeback as an aspiring teacher with Tourette syndrome who is accepted at her alma mater to teach a class of underprivileged and unruly students. Hichki was a hit film and is a good choice to watch this Teacher’s Day due to its uniqueness.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Director: Gus Van Sant

Cast: Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Minnie Driver, Casey Affleck

Good Will Hunting is a must-watch film for all students and teachers alike. The film revolves around Will Hunting (Damon), a self-taught genius and janitor at MIT with a difficult attitude. One day, a teacher at MIT catches Will solving a complex equation and impressed with his potential, arranges for him to seek psychotherapy sessions with Dr. Sean Maguire (Williams). Will and Sean form a close relationship after initial setbacks and Will soon learns to overcome his problems. Good Will Hunting is a brilliant film with mature themes and a strong emotional core that’s sure to leave you inspired by its end.

3 Idiots (2009)

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Cast: Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani

3 Idiots is one of Bollywood’s highest-grossing and most beloved movies of all time. A modern classic, 3 Idiots addresses themes of societal pressure and following one’s dreams. The film centres on 3 engineering students and their exploits in an esteemed institution. Aamir Khan’s performance was widely praised along with the film’s messages. 3 Idiots teaches that students need to chase other’s dreams due to social pressure and instead chase happiness and excellence. Although it’s a satirical comedy, 3 Idiots has many emotional moments that are sure to tug at your heartstrings.

