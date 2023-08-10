Independence Day 2023: 9 Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For Students

India is gearing up to celebrate the 76th Independence Day on 15th August 2023, and on that occasion, we bring you the 9 best patriotic movies to watch on Independence Day 2023 for students and youth.

India will celebrate its 76th Independence Day on 15th August 2023. Patriotic fervour has spread around the nation, and citizens are amped up about the auspicious day when India achieved independence from the British on August 15, 1947.

Independence Day is a national holiday across India and is commemorated with a flag-raising ceremony at the Red Fort in Delhi and a speech by the honourable Prime Minister. There are flag hoistings, parades and cultural events in schools, colleges, workplaces etc. as well. People also fly kites as a symbol of freedom and patriotism.

Another fun activity to do on Independence Day 2023 is to watch patriotic movies with friends and family. Schools can also arrange for some classic movies to be screened for students. Patriotic movies not only fill you with pride towards your country but also teach values of friendship, brotherhood, loyalty, bravery, kindness and respect.

On that note, we bring 9 must-watch patriotic movies for youth to watch this Independence Day.

Patriotic Movies for Youth To Watch On Independence Day 2023

Border (1997)

Director: J.P. Dutta

Cast: Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, Pooja Bhatt, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Tabu

No list of Bollywood patriotic movies would be complete without mentioning Border. It’s a classic war epic, high on action, melodrama and nationalism. Border is the movie every Indian should watch once in their lifetime, and so we begin our list with this Sunny Deol-starrer.

Border revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pak War and is a fictionalization of the Battle of Longewala. Featuring an all-star cast, Border is an intense and highly entertaining ride from start to finish that is bound to leave you feeling proud to be an Indian by its end.

Chak De! India (2007)

Director: Shimit Amin

Cast: Shahrukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Shilpa Shukla, Sagarika Ghatke

Chak De! India is one of the best sports films you can watch this Independence Day. The film centres on a former disgraced field hockey player who returns to coach a dysfunctional women’s squad in hopes of some redemption. Chak De! India was a box office hit upon release, with praise for Shah Rukh Khan’s performance and the film’s female-centric theme. A family-friendly movie, Chak De! India should be on the watchlist of every patriot this Independence Day.

Lakshya (2004)

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani

Lakshya is a must-watch film for every youngster in the country. The film follows Karan Shergill (Hrithik Roshan), an aimless and lazy boy who joins the Indian Army and later becomes a disciplined and focused officer.

Lakshya was a moderate hit at the time but was critically acclaimed for Roshan’s lead performance and Farhan Akhtar’s direction. It is still a beloved movie among the youth and inspired many to join the Indian Army. Although it’s a fictional story, Lakshya is heavily inspired by the Kargil War, Operation Vijay and the Battle of Tiger Hill.

Gandhi (1982)

Director: Richard Attenborough

Cast: Ben Kingsley, Roshan Seth, Daniel Day-Lewis, Amrish Puri, Candice Bergen

Richard Attenborough’s 1982 historical epic Gandhi is often counted among the greatest movies ever and for good reason. The film is based on the life of the world’s greatest peace activist and the Father of the Nation of India, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi.

Gandhi received praise for its historical accuracy, Kingsley’s performance and won four Academy Awards. It was a huge box office hit too. Gandhi showcases how a young lawyer in South Africa began a non-violent protest campaign that changed the world forever and helped India achieve Independence. Every student and kid should learn from the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, and watching his biopic is a step in the right direction.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Director: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

Cast: Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Alice Patten, Soha Ali Khan

Rang De Basanti is another gem that all Indians should watch. Rang De Basanti follows an unconventional narrative that is primarily centred on a British film student who travels to India to make a movie about five famous freedom fighters of the Indian revolutionary movement.

Rang De Basanti broke multiple box office records and was selected as India’s official Oscar entry for the year. From its screenplay and direction to the lead performances by Aamir Khan and Siddharth, Rang De Basanti is a mind-blowing movie. It also explores the themes of friendship, nationalism and dirty politics.

Swades (2004)

Director: Ashutosh Gowariker

Cast: Shahrukh Khan, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, Shankar Pandey

Swades follows Shah Rukh Khan as Mohan Bhargav, a NASA scientist who travels to India to bring his childhood nanny back with him. But the condition of her village makes him stay and help towards its welfare. Swades was a commercial flop at the time of its release but is considered one of the best Bollywood movies of the century and Khan’s greatest performance.

Mohan Bhargav is a character Indians adore. He is an amalgamation of multiple real-life NRIs who left their well-paying jobs and returned to India to help develop the country. Don’t let Swades’ out-of-the-box nature deter you from giving it a watch. It’s an entertaining and eye-opening film that should be especially seen by the youth of India.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002)

Director: Rajkumar Santoshi

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Sushant Singh, Akhilendra Mishra, Amrita Rao

Bhagat Singh was only 23 years old when he sacrificed his life for India. The Legend of Bhagat Singh pays homage to the titular revolutionary and his compatriots, Shivaram Rajguru, Chandra Shekhar Azad and Sukhdev Thapar.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh is an inspirational film that’s bound to rouse the spirit of nationalism in any India. The film won two National Awards but underperformed at the box office. In any case, The Legend of Bhagat Singh remains an essential movie about India’s Independence struggle.

Shershaah (2021)

Director: Vishnuvardhan

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Manmeet Kaur, Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer

Shershaah is another Bollywood film that is a must-watch for students and young Indians. The film stars Sidharth Malhotra as Kargil War Hero, Vikram Batra, whose actions to capture Point 5140 were crucial to the success of Operation Vijay and India’s victory in the 1999 Kargil War.

Batra was only 24 when he sacrificed his life in service of the country, but he displayed bravery and fearlessness that’ll be remembered for decades. Shershaah came out during the pandemic and was a blockbuster hit on streaming services. Be sure to give it another watch this Independence Day.

URI: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Director: Aditya Dhar

Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina

URI: The Surgical Strike was among the top movies of 2019 and is based on the 2016 URI terrorist attack and the subsequent surgical strikes in POK by the Indian Army. URI: The Surgical Strike is a riveting action film that also showcases the prowess of the Indian Army and its Paramilitary wing. The film received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike and even won four National Film Awards.

Related:

Independence Day 2023 MCQs: Top 10 Questions for Students To Answer On The Day

Independence Day 2023: 10 Best Ways To Develop Patriotism In School Students