Independence Day Activities for Students: Things to Do on 15th August

Independence Day 2023 Activities: Know here the ways to celebrate Independence Day with all enthusiasm and pride. 10 things to do on 15th August.

Independence Day Activities for Students: It is time to celebrate the 77th Indian Independence Day. 77 years ago, on 15 August 1947, our country gained its freedom. This was the hard work and sacrifice our freedom fighters gave to have their future generations grow and flourish without shackles and boundaries. Independence Day 2023 is a national festival that gives students a unique opportunity to connect with the history of India and celebrate the struggle and sacrifices of Indian freedom fighters. Attending flag hoisting and parades is a ceremonial thing. There are various things that you can do on this 77th Independence Day. Want to know what else you can do on this Independence Day? Have a look at our suggestions to make this day memorable.

Flag Making and Decoration

The creative minds of students are limitless, and they need occasion to bring out that creativity. What could be the best day to do that? Encourage students and kids to design their own miniature Indian flags (Tiranga) using different types of materials. This activity will enhance their creative skills and instill a sense of pride in their national emblem. Students can decorate their homes and classrooms with those handmade flags.

Source: Pinterest

Patriotic Singing and Skits

A singing competition can be organised for students where they can perform patriotic songs to highlight Indian history and culture. Short skits, or nukkada nataks, can be prepared to spread awareness on various topics of national interest.

Source: Dhirubai Ambani International School

Essay Writing and Speech Competitions

Independence Day is all about expressing your feelings about the nation. Thus, an essay and speech competition can be organised. In that sense, students should be motivated to write essays on various topics related to Indian Independence, Indian freedom fighters, their real-life heroes, etc. to express their thoughts. Then the best essays will be given as speeches during school assemblies.

Source: The Rustomjee Cambridge Dairies

Read: Independence Day Short Speech in English

Read: Independence Day 15th August Essay

Historical Documentaries and Films

A small screening of documentaries and short films about Indian culture and India’s struggle for Independence can be organised for students. This will help students learn about our country in a fun way, as everybody loves watching movies. Our suggestions for the best Indian movies to watch on Independence Day include Lagaan (2001), Rang De Basanti (2006), Gandhi (1982), Swades (2004), and Haider (2014). Preferences depend on personal choices.

Quiz Competitions

A puzzle or quiz competition can be arranged for students, which will have questions from Indian history, the freedom struggle, and national symbols. The level of difficulty will depend on the student's standard.

Read: Independence Day 2023 MCQs

Community Service

Independence Day is all about helping each other and standing by each other in times of need. What could be a better independence activity for students than engaging them in community service? A drill can be organised in the local area to clean gardens and visit nearby orphanages or old-age homes to spread compassion and joy.

Write letters to soldiers

Our soldiers are the main shield we have. They are real superheroes who give their lives for the pride of India. To say thank you and show support, students should be encouraged to write letters to Indian soldiers. This would be one of the best things to do on 15th August.

Plantation Drive

One of the great Independence Day activities would be the one that supports the nation and our mother plant, Earth. Thus, take students to fields and guide them to plant trees. These will be the symbolic gestures of growth and freedom. It will nurture a sense of responsibility in students towards the nation and nature.

A Special Dish on Independence Day

Nowadays, people are consuming more fast food, which they call Chinese, Italian, Mexican, etc. But the taste and authenticity presented by Indian food cannot be matched. Students can cook or help their parents prepare an Indian dish on the occasion of Indian Independence Day.

Visit Historical Monuments

India offers a multitude of historical sites that bear witness to the nation's journey towards independence. Students can visit places to feel the essence of Indian history. A few suggestions from our side include:

1. Red Fort, Delhi

2. Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar

3. Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad

4. Cellular Jail, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

5. Gandhi Smriti, Delhi

6. Victoria Memorial, Kolkata

7. India Gate, Delhi

8. Qutub Minar, Delhi

9. Wagah Border, Amritsar

10. Dandi Salt Works, Gujarat

Read: Independence Day 2023 School Assembly Ideas for Students and Teachers

These are the 10 Independence Day Activities for Students and the things to do on 15th August. Students can enjoy these activities with their friends, teachers, or parents.