History of Tiranga: A Student Guide on Indian National Flags Ever Created

History of Tiranga: Read here about the history of Tiranga, the Indian flag colour meaning, national flag information, Tiranga-related rules, and who designed the Indian flag Tiranga. A timeline of Indian national flag history.

Indian National Flag: Our Tiranga is our pride and a profound symbol of our country's unity and sovereignty. The tricoloured Indian national flag is the soul of each Indian and resonates with our rich history and aspirations. This emblem comprises three horizontal stripes of saffron, white, and green from top to bottom. These colours represent the diverse culture of India, purity, and lush landscapes, respectively. Thus, it elaborates on the Indian flag colours' meaning. Our Tiranga flag is the national flag of India. The centrepiece of the Indian national flag is the Ashoka Chakra, which is navy blue with 24 spokes. This wheel symbolises progress, justice, and the eternal cycle of life. This is what our Tiranga Jhanda (Flag) looks like now. Do you know how it looked before Indian Independence Day, August 15, 1947? We are going to celebrate our 77th Independence Day on 15 August, 2023, but are we completely aware of the history of our symbol of independence? Our National Flag? Let us take you through that series of events and the various faces of our Tiranga before Indian Independence. Know how an announcement of the partition of Bengal became the reason to have an Indian National Flag.

History of the Indian National Flag (Tiranga)

Bengal Partition

We Indians add value to every piece we possess, and we respect our pride and cultural diversity. Now, when we go anywhere in the world with a Tiranga printed on our bag or shirt, everyone can recognise us as Indian. This is the value of our national flag. But in the pre-independence period, we never had a national flag to represent our culture and us as a nation. This need was recessive until the partition of Bengal was announced. This was the day that became the national day of mourning. After a year of this decision, a flag was unfurled as a symbol of the anti-partition movement, whose designer was Sachindra Prasad Bose. Later on, with the annulment of the Bengal partition, people forgot about this flag.





Bhikaji Cama at the 2nd International Socialist Congress

In 1907, Madam Bhikaji Rustom Cama (an Indian Politician) waved a flag after giving a speech at the second International Socialist Congress in Germany on the political struggle with the British. This flag was made by Hem Chandra Das.

Home Rule Movement

After around 10 years of the 2nd International Socialist Congress in Germany, in 1917, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Mrs. Anne Besant designed a flag as a symbol of their Home Rule Movement.







Gandhi Ji’s Idea of the Indian National Flag

In 1921, to give more vision to the Indian freedom movement, Gandhi ji presented his idea of a national flag to Mr. Pingley Venkayya. He suggested having a ‘Charkha’ in the Indian national flag to represent self-reliance, progress, and the common man. Mahatma Gandhi requested Venkayya to design such a flag. This flag was given the names ‘Swaraj Flag’, Gandhi Flag, and the Charkha Flag.

Modification to the Charkha Flag

In 1931, the Gandhi Flag, or Charkha Flag, faced modification and was resigned by the seven-member flag committee that was established in Karachi. The committee changed the colours and the direction of Charkha to give it a new look. Nehru, Patel, and Azad were the three main members of the flag committee.

The Final Look of the Indian National Flag

In 1947, when Lord Mountbatten finally announced his intention to free India from British rule, the need for a national flag with the acceptance of all political parties was raised. An ad hoc committee under the guidance of Dr. Rajendra Prasad was given the responsibility to design the national flag, which represents a free India. After Gandhi's consent, the committee decided to modify the existing Charkha Flag (Pingley Venkayya's flag). Now the Charkha is replaced with the emblem of Ashoka’s Sarnath pillar, the wheel. The tricolour of Tiranga had no communal significance, so on July 22, 1947, our Tiranga Jhanda (Indian National Flag) was finally adopted.

Source: Flag Foundation of India

Physical Features of Tiranga: National Flag Information

The Indian national flag is horizontally rectangular in shape.

The Indian flag has four colours. Saffron, white, green (primary colours), and navy blue (secondary colour, the colour of Ashok Chakra)

The saffron colour signifies courage, sacrifice, valour, wisdom, and action.

The white colour signifies purity, peace, and tranquillity.

The colour green signifies growth, vegetation, agriculture, and plant life.

The navy blue colour represents the boundless sky, the fathomless sea, and the inner energy.

Source: Flag Foundation of India

Tiranga Related Rules

The flag can be flown day and night if it is placed in the open or on a house.

It must be lit if left to fly at night.

The Flag shall not be displayed with the "saffron" down.

The Flag shall not be allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in water.

Tiranga, or the Indian national flag, can be part of a costume. Therefore, it can be printed or stitched. But it should not be below the waistline.

Tiranga should have its position to the left if flown with the national flag of another country.

However, it can be flown on either slide if flown with the United Nations’ flag.

To know more about the physical features and related rules of Tiranga read the Flag Code of India 2002.

