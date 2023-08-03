Independence Day 2023: Top 10 MCQs for Students to Attempt on The Day

Independence Day 2023 MCQs: Solve the top 10 questions to test your knowledge of the major events and facts related to the Independence Day of India. Answers are also provided for all questions.

Independence Day MCQs 2023: On August 15, 2023, India is going to celebrate its 77th Independence Day. Independence Day is one of the most important events in the history of India as the day marks the end of British rule and the beginning of a new era of freedom and self-governance for the Indian people. It reminds us of the sacrifices that were made to free the country from colonial rule. It also marks the day when India adopted democracy giving its citizens the right to choose their own leaders and participate in political activities. It's important for school students to have basic knowledge of the events and facts related to our National Day. This would help them develop a deeper connection with their roots and become responsible and informed citizens. Here are the top 10 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for school students of all ages to solve on Independence Day 2023. These exclusive questions are sure to add to your general knowledge regarding the country’s freedom and national events. If you don’t find any clue for a particular question, answers to all questions are provided at the end for your reference.

MCQs on Independence Day 2023

1.In which year did India gain its independence from British rule?

a) 1948

b) 1947

c) 1945

d) 1952

2.Independence Day 2023 marks the _____ anniversary of the country's independence.

a) 75th

b) 76th

c) 77th

d) 78th

3.In which year, India celebrated its first Independence Day?

a) 1946

b) 1947

c) 1948

d) 1949

4.Who was the first Prime Minister of India to hoist the Indian national flag on Independence Day at the Red Fort?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru

b) Rajendra Prasad

c) Subhash Chandra Bose

d) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

5.On which day, Jawaharlal Nehru delivered a critically acclaimed speech, "Tryst with Destiny"?

a) August 14, 1947

b) August 15, 1947

c) January 26, 1950

d) January 30, 1948

6.Who composed the Indian national anthem, "Jana Gana Mana,"?

a) Rabindranath Tagore

b) Bankim Chandra Chattergy

c) Subramania Bharati

d) Sarojini Naidu

7.Which of the following countries shares Independence Day with India?

a) USA

b) Africa

c) South Korea

d) Russia

8.What do the 24 spokes on the Ashoka Chakra in the Indian flag symbolize?

a) 24 languages of India

b) 24 hours of a day

c) 24 virtues

d) 24 Indian states

9.The national flag of India was adopted on:

a) August 14, 1947

b) August 15, 1947

c) July 22, 1947

d) January 26, 1948

10.Which is the national language of India?

a) Hindi

b) Urdu

c) Sanskrit

d) None of these

Answers:

1 b 6 a 2 c 7 c 3 b 8 c 4 a 9 c 5 a 10 d

It is essential for students to have a basic understanding of the events that led to India's freedom and the related facts. Reading stories and essays, and attempting questions on India’s Independence Day, will help them learn about the history of their country, develop a sense of patriotism, enhance their general knowledge and develop critical thinking skills.

JAI HIND!