Teachers Day 2023: Inspirational quotes on teachers

Teachers Day 2023: This article brings to you some inspirational and interesting quotes on teachers to enhance your Teachers Day celebration. These famously spoken and worldwide acclaimed quotes will leave your teachers emotional.

Teachers Day Inspirational Quotes: India has given birth to brilliant minds and prolific personalities who have worked their hearts out to improve the condition of our country in various domains. Some of the personalities are renowned and respected by everyone across the world. One such hero is Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishanan who changed the dimensions of Indian education and academics. He was a philosopher, politician, statesman, and teacher who had the guts and power to change India with his thoughts and actions. To mark the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli RadhaKrishnan, the 5th of September is celebrated as Teachers Day in India. He himself asked the citizens of the country to celebrate this day as Teacher’s Day instead of his birth anniversary. And the rest is history.

Teachers are the pillar builders of our nation. They develop the seed for future great personalities and pave the way for a strong and wealthy nation. To celebrate the importance of teachers in society, Teachers Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and dedication across the country. Here, we have listed down a few important and inspirational quotes on Teachers Day. These quotes on teachers have been quoted by famous personalities across the globe. Students can use these quotes in their essays, speeches, poems, and whatever they wish to create on Teachers Day.

Famous Inspirational Quotes on Teachers' Day

“Teaching is more than imparting knowledge; it is inspiring change. Learning is more than absorbing facts; it is acquiring change” - William Arthur Ward

"If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help. There was a great teacher somewhere in your life." - Barack Obama.

"Let us remember: One book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world." - Malala Yousafzai.

"There are two kinds of teachers: the kind that fills you with so much quail shot that you can't move, and the kind that just gives you a little prod behind and you jump to the skies." - Robert Frost.

I have always felt that the true textbook for the pupil is his teacher. - Mahatma Gandhi

Teaching is a very noble profession that shapes the character, caliber, and future of an individual. If the people remember me as a good teacher, that will be the biggest honor for me. – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Technology is just a tool. In terms of getting the kids working together and motivating them, the teacher is the most important- Bill Gates

I am indebted to my father for living, but to my teacher for living well. – Alexander the Great

If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

“Teach the children so it will not be necessary to teach the adults.”Abraham Lincoln

“Those who know, do. Those that understand, teach.” Aristotle

“It is the supreme art of the teacher to awaken joy in creative expression and knowledge” Albert Einstein

“The mediocre teacher tells. The good teacher explains. The superior teacher demonstrates. The great teacher inspires.” – William Arthur Ward

“One looks back with appreciation to the brilliant teachers, but with gratitude to those who touched our human feelings.”- Carl Jung

“Teaching is the profession that teaches all the other professions.” – Unknown

Also Read:

Teachers Day Speech in Hindi for Students

Teachers Day Celebration Ideas for Schools

Teachers Day Drawing Ideas for Students

Teachers Day Classroom Decoration Ideas