ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Applications Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Applications Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Mass Media and Applications syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This Mass Media and Applications provides the complete syllabus forMass Media and Applications in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively. This Mass Media and Applications contains a comprehensive syllabus of Mass Media and Applications for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Applications syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest Mass Media and Applications syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year.

ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Applications Syllabus 2025-26 The ICSE Class 10 Mass Media and Communication examination will include one written paper of two hours duration carrying 100 marks and and Internal Assessment of 100 marks. Check below the contents prescribed for ICSE Mass Media Theory Exam: 1.Communication (i) Principles of Communication A brief understanding of the following, with examples: irreversible, multi-purpose, interactive, Transactional, Punctuated. (ii) Barriers/Noise in Communication A brief understanding of the types of barriers in communication, with examples: Physical, Psychological, Semantic, Organizational, Cultural. (iii)Overcoming the barriers/noise in Communication Understanding the audience and the context; Selection of the appropriate communication channel; use of appropriate language; formulation of the message according to the specific objectives; message must be

coherently structured; ensure proper feedback and feed forward. A brief understanding of the above with examples. (iv) Effective Communication – 7Cs A brief understanding of the 7Cs of Communication: Clarity, Conciseness, Concreteness, Correctness, Coherence, Completeness, Courtesy. 2.Print Media and Design (i) Anatomy of a Newspaper and Magazine. A brief understanding of: Page layout, Visual weight, types of pages, order of pages, use of Ads, use of images, white space and lines, eye movement, position of hard and soft news, headings and font sizes. (ii) Elements of a Newspaper A brief understanding with examples of: Masthead, Teaser, Headline, Banner, Byline, Lead/intro, Lead photo, Caption. Imprint line and advertisements. (iii)Principles of Design A brief understanding of Balance, Proportion, Sequence, Unity, Repetition and variety and Emphasis, with examples.

(iv)Concepts of Page making A brief understanding of page weighting, use of space, colour and typography with examples. 3.Photography (i)Importance of photography in Newspapers and magazines. Importance of photography in creating a picture of the story, educating, entertaining, drawing attention, and balancing the page. (ii)Photo Editing Perspective; composition: the rule of thirds; cropping; colour correction: brightness and contrast; Image file formats: BMP, JPEG, PNG, TIFF A brief understanding of the above with examples. 4.Television (i)A brief history of Television (globally). Eras of television broadcasting to be studied briefly: Black and White: John Baird (creator of television and early contributions), first transmission (America 1928 and BBC transmission), World War II (halt of television production); Cathode ray and mechanical scanning, first television station (location, name and impact).

Colour: First colour television (initial impact), Baird’s improvement (use of scanning disks), Peter Goldmark (introduction of electromechanical system), first colour programs (early program types, impact), compact television (success and impact). Digital: Switch from analog to digital (initial reception and impact), HDTV, NTSC and PAL (Brief understanding, resolutions and distinction). (ii) Characteristics of Television. An understanding of television as a medium: audio-visual medium; live medium; mass medium; domestic medium; transitory medium and expensive medium. (iii)Types of Television. A brief understanding of different types such as: − CRT, Plasma, LCD, LED and OLED, − SD, HD & UHD − Smart TV (iv) Television Broadcasting in India. Television broadcasting in India from 1959 to present times to be done briefly.

(v) Types of Television Broadcasting A brief understanding of different types of television broadcasting such as: terrestrial, cable, satellite/DTH, IPTV and online broadcasting. 5.Integrated Marketing Communications- IMC (i) A brief understanding of IMC; benefits of IMC Self-explanatory. (ii) Direct Marketing Definition of direct marketing; Marketing Mix – 4 Ps: a brief understanding of Product, Price, Promotion and Place. (iii)Internet Marketing Definition; Internet as an IMC tool; Interactivity; Advantages and disadvantages of internet marketing. (iv) Sales Promotion Definition; types: consumer oriented and trade oriented; uses of Sales Promotion. (v) New ways of Advertising Cross promotions, covert advertising and merchandise. (vi) Public Relations Definition; Role of Public relations: build a brand image, prepare feedback which allows for improvement, generate goodwill, evaluate and monitor media tools, aid in advertising and sales promotion, crisis management.