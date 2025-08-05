ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE Syllabus PDF

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
ISC Class 12 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2025-26: Looking for the latest syllabus for Mass Media and Communication? Don't worry, as we have you covered. In this article, students can access the complete syllabus for Mass Media and Communication, allowing them to start preparing for their exams and score well. The curriculum has been specially designed and revised by the board authorities to meet the needs and requirements of the current generation. We have brought you the revised syllabus provided by the board. Additionally, get to know about the marking distribution, exam pattern, course structure laid down by the board, and much more. Check the aims of the syllabus below:

ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Syllabus 2025-26: Aims Of The Syllabus

To know about the aims of the syllabus, check the points below: 

1. To bring about a comprehensive understanding of the different types of Mass Media and their convergence. 

2. To provide an introduction to the various media regulatory bodies and their objectives. 

3. To enable the comprehension of technical and creative concepts associated with the various Media production processes. 

4. To create an awareness of the role of the Media in bringing about social change. 

5. To sensitise and bring about an awareness of Online hazards and Internet safety.

6. To develop an understanding of the Evolution of the various forms of Media and Communication. 

ISC Class 12 Mass Media & Communication Syllabus 2025

Find the ISC Class 12th Mass Communication Syllabus 2024-25 in the table that follows. Also, use the PDF download link to save the curriculum for future reference. 

Communication

  • Culture and Communication: What is culture? Relationship between culture and mass media; communication in the cultural context; media as a vehicle of cultural transmission; representation and stereotyping in Mass Media

  • Communication and Social Change: meaning, media as a catalyst for social change (with examples of various social movements).

Journalism

  • Qualities of a good Journalist: An understanding of the following: a nose for News, inquisitiveness, language skills, trustworthy and empathy

  • Ethical Issues in Journalism: A brief understanding of each of the following, with examples: sensationalism, fake news, paid news, plagiarism, advertorials, partisan reporting and sting operations

Television 

(i) Advertising for television. Meaning and process - planning phase, scripting, casting, preproduction, shooting, post-production, approval, and delivery. 

Functions- Reach large audiences, inform and educate, entertain and retain attention, create a loyal following for the product, affordable information distribution. 

Types- Cross promotion, Merchandise, Covert Advertising, Infomercials, Bumper ads, Sponsorship, Call to action. 

(ii) Film stages: Pre-shooting, shooting, post-shooting. 

(iii) Camera angles: Eye level, low angle, high angle, ground level, dutch angle, aerial, close-up, bird’s eye 

Radio

  • Writing for Radio: Characteristics of a Radio Script: conversational language, active voice, simple sentences, avoidance of technical jargon and the capability of creating imagery

  • Recording Radio Programmes: Brief understanding of the radio studio and transmission equipment: types of microphones; amplifier, sound mixer, speakers, audio recording

  • Radio Jockeying: Role of a radio jockey; skills required: command of language (spoken and written), connectedness with the audience; knowledge about the recording equipment.

Cinema

  • History of Cinema: A brief understanding of the early experiments done by the following: Lumiere Brothers, John Grierson, Robert Flaherty and Dada Saheb Phalke

  • Cinema Genres: Defining genre theory; an understanding of the various types of genres (with suitable examples): action, westerns, comedy, crime, drama, fantasy/sci-fi, historical, animation, romance and musical.

  • Cinema and Social Change: Parallel Cinema movement in India: Issues depicted and low-budget production process (regarding examples such as Shyam Benegal’s Manthan). 

Social Media

  • Definition of social media, Types of social media platforms: Social networking, blogging, photo sharing and video sharing

  • Role of social media in democracy: Role of social media in creating collective identities regarding sharing of information; cyber activism (with suitable examples)

  • Cyber Crime: An understanding of online bullying, stalking, trolling, and online fraud

  • Netiquettes: Meaning and importance of netiquettes; an understanding of netiquettes such as: identification of oneself; respect for others’ privacy, use of appropriate language and imagery; do not spam

New Media 

(i) Definition of new media Types (websites, apps, podcasts, smartphones) and their characteristics. 

(ii) Advantages and disadvantages of new media. 

(iii)The socio-political implications of the new media. Self-explanatory.

Media Convergence: Meaning, importance and benefits of media convergence, Dimensions: technological, textual, social and political (A brief understanding with examples)

Also, download the PDF for FREE, 

ISC Class 12 Mass Media and Communication Project Work Syllabus 

The project work syllabus for CISCE Board Class 12th Mass Media and Communication has been provided below.

Candidates will be required to have completed two projects from any topic/ allied aspect covered in Theory.

  • Project work can include any of the following:

  • Script writing

  • Documentary/ video

  • Book review/ film review/ posters/ advertisements/ cartoon strip

  • Advertisement campaign, social media campaign

  • Case study

  • Field visit/investigation

ISC Class 12 Mass Media & Communication List of Suggested Assignments for Project Work 

Here are a few project work suggestions provided to students by the board. Students can pick any topic from the suggestions or find a completely different idea, share it with their teachers, get approval on the same, and then submit the project within the deadline. 

  • Develop a script for a radio advertisement on any one social issue of your choice. The duration of the advertisement should not be more than 30 seconds. You are also expected to develop a suitable jingle.

  • Develop a short comic story. You can choose a maximum of 4 characters to build the story. The cartoons should be drawn by you in your own way. Write suitable dialogues. Colouring of the comics is optional. The story should not be more than five scenes or 15 drawings. candidates can submit them pasted in a chart or a book. No software should be used for this assignment.

  • Produce a one-hour documentary on the topic “Life in School”. The documentary must contain video clips from various activities conducted in school as well as general school life, such as recess and dismissal. There must be at least one interview with a student and one with a member of staff. Narration must be clear and fit with the visual matter. Any recording not in English must have subtitles.

  • Develop an advertising campaign on any issue related to the conservation of the environment. You can choose any non-electronic media for the campaign. For example, pamphlets, placards, leaflets, etc. Prepare a report of the detailed process along with pictures of the campaign.

  • Create a PowerPoint presentation showcasing the various Graduation courses a student can apply for after the completion of school. The PPT must contain statistical data regarding employment rates of adults who have completed the courses, the number and type of jobs which make use of the courses, as well as the difficulty of the courses. Pie charts and bar graphs may be used. Reasons must be given why the courses should be taken, as well as what advantages certain courses have over others.

  • Choose a social media campaign. Follow it for a week. Do a detailed analysis of the campaign in terms of its strategy, followers, comments/ likes, sharing and development over time.

  • Use any camera or mobile phone with video facility to create a 1-5-minute fiction story on a topic of your choice.

  • Write a detailed review of a film from any one of the following genres: Fantasy/ Sci-fi, comedy, musical.

