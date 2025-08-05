ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Syllabus 2025-26: Download FREE Syllabus PDF

ISC Class 12 Mass Media and Communication Syllabus 2025-26: Looking for the latest syllabus for Mass Media and Communication? Don't worry, as we have you covered. In this article, students can access the complete syllabus for Mass Media and Communication, allowing them to start preparing for their exams and score well. The curriculum has been specially designed and revised by the board authorities to meet the needs and requirements of the current generation. We have brought you the revised syllabus provided by the board. Additionally, get to know about the marking distribution, exam pattern, course structure laid down by the board, and much more. Check the aims of the syllabus below:
ISC Class 12 Mass Media And Communication Syllabus 2025-26: Aims Of The Syllabus
To know about the aims of the syllabus, check the points below:
1. To bring about a comprehensive understanding of the different types of Mass Media and their convergence.
2. To provide an introduction to the various media regulatory bodies and their objectives.
3. To enable the comprehension of technical and creative concepts associated with the various Media production processes.
4. To create an awareness of the role of the Media in bringing about social change.
5. To sensitise and bring about an awareness of Online hazards and Internet safety.
6. To develop an understanding of the Evolution of the various forms of Media and Communication.
ISC Class 12 Mass Media & Communication Syllabus 2025
Find the ISC Class 12th Mass Communication Syllabus 2024-25 in the table that follows. Also, use the PDF download link to save the curriculum for future reference.
|
Communication
|
Journalism
|
Television
(i) Advertising for television. Meaning and process - planning phase, scripting, casting, preproduction, shooting, post-production, approval, and delivery.
Functions- Reach large audiences, inform and educate, entertain and retain attention, create a loyal following for the product, affordable information distribution.
Types- Cross promotion, Merchandise, Covert Advertising, Infomercials, Bumper ads, Sponsorship, Call to action.
(ii) Film stages: Pre-shooting, shooting, post-shooting.
(iii) Camera angles: Eye level, low angle, high angle, ground level, dutch angle, aerial, close-up, bird’s eye
|
Radio
|
Cinema
|
Social Media
|
New Media
(i) Definition of new media Types (websites, apps, podcasts, smartphones) and their characteristics.
(ii) Advantages and disadvantages of new media.
(iii)The socio-political implications of the new media. Self-explanatory.
|
Media Convergence: Meaning, importance and benefits of media convergence, Dimensions: technological, textual, social and political (A brief understanding with examples)
ISC Class 12 Mass Media and Communication Project Work Syllabus
The project work syllabus for CISCE Board Class 12th Mass Media and Communication has been provided below.
Candidates will be required to have completed two projects from any topic/ allied aspect covered in Theory.
-
Project work can include any of the following:
-
Script writing
-
Documentary/ video
-
Book review/ film review/ posters/ advertisements/ cartoon strip
-
Advertisement campaign, social media campaign
-
Case study
-
Field visit/investigation
ISC Class 12 Mass Media & Communication List of Suggested Assignments for Project Work
Here are a few project work suggestions provided to students by the board. Students can pick any topic from the suggestions or find a completely different idea, share it with their teachers, get approval on the same, and then submit the project within the deadline.
-
Develop a script for a radio advertisement on any one social issue of your choice. The duration of the advertisement should not be more than 30 seconds. You are also expected to develop a suitable jingle.
-
Develop a short comic story. You can choose a maximum of 4 characters to build the story. The cartoons should be drawn by you in your own way. Write suitable dialogues. Colouring of the comics is optional. The story should not be more than five scenes or 15 drawings. candidates can submit them pasted in a chart or a book. No software should be used for this assignment.
-
Produce a one-hour documentary on the topic “Life in School”. The documentary must contain video clips from various activities conducted in school as well as general school life, such as recess and dismissal. There must be at least one interview with a student and one with a member of staff. Narration must be clear and fit with the visual matter. Any recording not in English must have subtitles.
-
Develop an advertising campaign on any issue related to the conservation of the environment. You can choose any non-electronic media for the campaign. For example, pamphlets, placards, leaflets, etc. Prepare a report of the detailed process along with pictures of the campaign.
-
Create a PowerPoint presentation showcasing the various Graduation courses a student can apply for after the completion of school. The PPT must contain statistical data regarding employment rates of adults who have completed the courses, the number and type of jobs which make use of the courses, as well as the difficulty of the courses. Pie charts and bar graphs may be used. Reasons must be given why the courses should be taken, as well as what advantages certain courses have over others.
-
Choose a social media campaign. Follow it for a week. Do a detailed analysis of the campaign in terms of its strategy, followers, comments/ likes, sharing and development over time.
-
Use any camera or mobile phone with video facility to create a 1-5-minute fiction story on a topic of your choice.
-
Write a detailed review of a film from any one of the following genres: Fantasy/ Sci-fi, comedy, musical.
