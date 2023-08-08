Today’s School Assembly Headlines (9 August): No Confidence Motion, Manipur News and Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha Return

9 August 2023 News Headlines in English for School Assembly: You can check the list of detailed news headlines for the morning assembly from all major sectors like politics, entertainment, politics, sports, world affairs, technology and more here.

9th August, School News Headlines Today: The morning assembly is an old tradition that is still popular in schools around the world. Students and teachers gather together usually first thing in the morning during the school assembly.

The principal addresses the students with words of wisdom, and students deliver speeches, debates or perform skits. Prayers and light physical activity can also be included in the assembly.

However, the staple of any school morning assembly is the news reading. The major news headlines of the current or preceding day are read by students. It takes great time and effort to prepare the headlines and we’re here to help you with it. Check the latest news headlines for 9 August to be read during the assembly here.

Also Read: School Assembly News Headlines For 8 August

National News Headlines for Today’s School Assembly August 9

Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the demolitions in Nuh and Gurugram over concerns of “ethnic cleansing.” The Union Cabinet approved the BharatNet project’s ₹1.39 Lakh crore plan to cover 6.4 lakh villages with broadband. Supreme Court is set to appoint an All-Women panel to oversee relief in Manipur. France is set to offer a 5-year Schengen visa for 30,000 Indian alumni by 2030. The Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Services Bill 131 in favour, 102 against in a setback to AAP. IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Bengal, Bihar, Uttarakhand, UP and the Northeast until August 10.

International News for Today’s School Assembly

New Covid variant Eris has been spreading in the UK and is said to have mutated from the Omicron variant. 13,000 people were evacuated from Dusseldorf, Germany after the discovery of a WWII bomb. Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan appealed his conviction in a corruption case and sought immediate release from jail. PM Modi and Xi Jinping will attend the BRICS Summit in South Africa. France's PM Emmanuel Macron wasn’t invited even after expressing interest. Russian missile strikes killed eight people in Ukraine as the war intensified between to the two neighbours.

Sports News for Today’s Assembly

India's hockey team beat Korea 3-2 in the Asian Champions Trophy. Indian wrestlers won 11 medals, including one gold at the World U17 Cadet Wrestling Championships in Istanbul, Turkey. Donald Trump slammed the US Women’s Soccer team after early exit from World Cup.

Important Days on 9 August

Nagasaki Day

International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

Thought of the Day

“It isn't what we say or think that defines us, but what we do.”

- Jane Austen