School Assembly News Headlines Today (August 10, 2026): Top National, International, Sports, Economy, Science & Technology, and Education News
School Assembly News Headlines August 10, 2026:Get the latest School Assembly News Headlines for August 10, 2026, including national, international, sports, business, science, technology and education updates for students and teachers
Students are kept informed about recent happenings both in their country and the world through school assemblies. The headlines of the School Assembly dated August 10, 2026, bring together all the major news of the country and that of the world, including news regarding sports, business, science and technology, and education, thus increasing the knowledge of the students.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorates the 84th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, referring to freedom fighters as eternal symbols of inspiration.
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Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledges the heroic figures involved in the Kakori Train Action, describing the incident as one of the unforgettable incidents in the history of armed revolts.
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Union Minister of State for Tourism has inaugurated the colorful Amaravati Art Street exhibition in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
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Amendments to Taxation and Other Laws Bill have been passed by the Lok Sabha and clarification regarding free UPI transactions has been made as well.
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The Central Government has launched a nationwide campaign called Har Ghar Tiranga, the year 2026 will be marked as historic as the anniversary of Vande Mataram and also the 80th Independence Day celebrations.
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The Home Ministry has imposed stringent restrictions on the infrastructure development along the 1-kilometer distance of the international border with regard to solar and renewable energy projects.
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Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has announced the historic first export of GI tagged Mithila Makhana, cultivated in Bihar, to Australia.
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The National Health Authority has celebrated a major milestone by having crossed twenty-five crore registrations for digital outpatient services through Scan & Share.
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Union Minister Kiren Rijiju Demands Immediate Delimitation Processes to Implement Scheduled Women Reservation for 2029 elections.
International News Headlines for School Assembly
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Nagasaki Commemorates the 81st Anniversary of the Atomic Bomb with Mayor Shiro Suzuki's Criticism of the Nuclear Deterrence Theory of the West.
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The U.S. Senate Pases a Bill With Heavy Sanctions on Russia, Imposing 100% Import Tariffs on Noncompliant States.
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British Columbia Governor David Eby Proclaims A State of Emergency Due to the Evacuations in the Okanagan Lake Deer.
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The U.S. Congress Passed An Emergency Bill to Prevent a Federal Shutdown Till December 11, 2026.
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Saudi Arabia Energy Ministry Reports That Emergency Burned is Controlled by Firefighting Team in Aramco Refinery in Jazaan.
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Iranian Revolutionary Guard Refuses to Open the Strait of Hormuz and Calls for Full War Reparations from America.
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Shanghai International Airport Limits the Number of Flights Down to 1,300 Because of Typhoon Dolphin.
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Hungarian PM Peter Magyar Confirms That Former Judge of The Supreme Court of Hungary was nominated by Fidesz Party.
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Ministry of External Affairs of India is Monitoring Visa Issues as Trump’s Administration is Going to Dismiss 60-Day Grace Periods.
Economy News Headlines for School Assembly
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Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Announces that India Surpasses Historic Three Hundred Gigawatts Non-Fossil power capacity
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Global Markets Enter Highly Volatile Phase with Iran Declaring complete maritime Shipping Ban on Strategic Strait of Hormuz.
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Union Budget Debates Escalate in Parliament with Ministry of Finance Implementing Rules on Payment Processing Fees
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Global Logistics Systems Disrupted Across East Asia Due to massive Airport Shutdowns in Coastal Economic Centers.
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Indian Tech Diaspora Gets Ready for Market instability with New US Immigration Policy requiring immediate deportation of Laid-off Workers.
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
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Athletics Federation of India Launches high-level development initiative for producing young athletes in the field of running for the Olympic Games.
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Ashish Yadav reaps a well-deserved silver medal for India during the World Athletics Under-20 Championships held in Eugene.
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Titli Maji creates waves as she wins an appealing silver medal in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent.
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R. Praggnanandhaa of India shines brightly in the chess arena by clinching his first Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz title.
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Sprinter Mohammed Ashfaq breaks the national record in the under-20 category and easy marches ahead in the semifinals of the400m race.
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Morocco and Algeria make history by getting qualified for the Women Africa Cup of Nations semifinals and also for the Brazil World Cup.
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The Sports Ministry of India has emphasized transparency in the selection of athletes for the World Youth Championship scheduled to be held in Seoul.
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The All India Football Federation has approved the provision of financial help for setting up the grassroots training academies in the Northeast.
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The Transnational Youth Bridge Championships begin with the knockout stages in China, featuring internationally renowned masters.
Science & Technology and Education News Headlines for School Assembly
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India's Minister of Health J P Nadda Launched Comprehensive Study on AI Applications in Medical Science.
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Researchers at Washington University Created Advanced Platinum Catalysts for Reliable Operation of Huge Data Centers.
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University of Copenhagen Scientists Discovered Important Signal Processes in Cellular Cilia Which Cause Birth Defects in Infants.
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E-Governance Division of India Collaborated With Education Professionals From Australia to Set Up New System for Digital Verification of Academic Credentials.
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Quantum Computing Consortium Achieved Generation of High-Precision 3-D Imaging of Key Molecular State Transitions.
Thought of the Day
"The roots of education are bitter, but the fruit is sweet." - Aristotle
Meaning:
This insightful thought tells us that to have a thorough understanding of the learning process, logical reasoning and mental discipline involves a lot of trouble, tension and difficulty for one’s study while going through those stages.
Nevertheless, the liberation of intellect, self-growth and empowerment to build a successful career that follows this effort will have good results in people’s lives later on.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com