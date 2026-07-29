School Holidays in August 2026: Check State-wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates
School Holidays in August 2026: Check State wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates here. The holiday schedule may vary from state to state. It is always suggested to stay updated with the official announcements and DM orders.
School Holidays in August 2026: The coming of August 2026 brings an excitement of patriotic celebrations and festive events among students, parents, and teachers. As of now teachers, parents and students are looking forward to the list of holidays falling in the month of August 2026. Schools and educational institutes across India will have some planned closures in August 2026. Which brings national celebrations, religious festivals and monsoon related updates for school closures. The holiday schedule may vary from state to state. It is always suggested to stay updated with the official announcements and DM orders.
School Holidays in August 2026: State-wise
Check out the School Holidays list for August 2026, Here the State-wise holidays are mentioned for students to have better understanding:
|
Date
|
Occasion / Event
|
Applicable Region / Scope
|
August 4
|
Ker Puja
|
Tripura (Agartala)
|
August 8
|
Second Saturday / Tendong Lho Rum Faat
|
Pan-India (2nd Sat) / Sikkim (Gangtok)
|
August 13
|
Patriot's Day
|
Manipur (Imphal)
|
August 15
|
Independence Day
|
Pan-India (National Holiday)
|
August 19
|
Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Birthday
|
Tripura
|
August 25
|
Milad-un-Nabi (Eid-e-Milad) / First Onam
|
Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & designated states
|
August 26
|
Thiruvonam (Onam)
|
Kerala
|
August 28
|
Raksha Bandhan / Varalakshmi Vrat
|
North, Central & Western India / South India
National & Gazetted School Holidays
The table below mentioned all the National & Gazetted School Holidays in the month of August 2026, Check out the listed events below and plan your holidays accordingly:
|
Date
|
Event / Festival
|
Scope
|
August 15, 2026
|
Independence Day
|
National Holiday (Flag hoisting events held in schools)
|
August 26, 2026
|
Milad-un-Nabi (Eid-e-Milad)
|
Gazetted Holiday (Most States)
|
August 28, 2026
|
Raksha Bandhan
|
North & Central Indian States
Significance of Independence Day 2026 , Milad-un-Nabi (Eid-e-Milad) and Raksha Bandhan
The below mentioned list of festivals are celebrated in India, check out the basic understanding and significance of these festivals:
- Independence Day: India's 80th Independence Day on August 15, 2026, celebrating the historic end of British colonial rule in 1947. Honoring the sacrifices of freedom fighters for our nation.
- Milad-un-Nabi (Eid-e-Milad): Observes the birth anniversary, the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal of Prophet Muhammad. This involves prayers, religious activities, and distributing food to the needy.
- Raksha Bandhan: Celebrates the loving relationship between brothers and sisters. The sisters tie rakhi on their brother's wrist, perform rituals, and offer sweets, while brothers pledge for lifelong support and protection to her sister.
State & Region-Specific School Closures
- Telangana & Andhra Pradesh: Schools are expected to observe up to 12 non-working days in August 2026, including regular Sundays, 2nd Saturday (Aug 8), Independence Day (Aug 15), Milad-un-Nabi (Aug 26), and a regional holiday following Bonalu festivities in Telangana (around Aug 10).
- Kerala: A multi-day break for Onam celebrations is scheduled from August 25 to August 28, 2026 (First Onam to Thiruvonam and Fourth Onam).
- Maharashtra & Gujarat: Parsi New Year (Navroz) coincides with August 15, 2026.
- North India (Delhi-NCR, UP, MP, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar): Schools will remain shut on August 28 for Raksha Bandhan, creating a 3-day long weekend through Sunday.
Weather & Monsoon Advisory Notice
Important: August is the peak monsoon season across the central, coastal, and northern side of India. Local district authorities such as DM offices in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Odisha frequently issue one-two day emergency closures on short notice. This is due to red/orange heavy rainfall alerts. Parents and students are advised to trust on official notices issued by local district magistrates and school administrations.
Executive - Editorial
Anisha Mishra is journalist with over 3 years of experience in covering the Indian education sector. She has worked extensively in the K12 domain, with focus on the state board as well as central board examinations, policy structure of seconday and higher secondary education as well as the entrance examinations like JEE, NEET, CLAT, etc. Her extensive experience in the domain has helped her provide students with concise accurate information in all aspectes of school life and education. Her key interest lies in decoding the changes in the curriculum, NEP implementation and changing education ecosystem in the country. Besides working, she enjoys traveling, exploring new places and cultures, and painting.