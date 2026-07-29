School Holidays in August 2026: Check State-wise School Closure Dates and Latest Updates

School Holidays in August 2026: The coming of August 2026 brings an excitement of patriotic celebrations and festive events among students, parents, and teachers. As of now teachers, parents and students are looking forward to the list of holidays falling in the month of August 2026. Schools and educational institutes across India will have some planned closures in August 2026. Which brings national celebrations, religious festivals and monsoon related updates for school closures. The holiday schedule may vary from state to state. It is always suggested to stay updated with the official announcements and DM orders.

School Holidays in August 2026: State-wise

Check out the School Holidays list for August 2026, Here the State-wise holidays are mentioned for students to have better understanding: