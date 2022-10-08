SCI JCA Answer Key 2022 (Out) @main.sci.gov.in: Submit Objection before 10 October

SCI JCA Answer Key 2022: Supreme Court of India released the answer key of the online exam for the post of Junior Court Assistant at main.sci.gov.in. Candidates can download it below.

SCI JCA Answer Key 2022: Supreme Court of India (SCI) has activated the link of the online challenge and answer key of the written exam conducted for the post of Junior Court Assistant (JCA). Students who appeared in the exam can download SCI Answer Key 2022 from the website of the court i.e. main.sci.gov.in.

Students can submit the challenge, if any, to Answer Keys to any question through online mode along with online payment of Rs. 200/-. The last date for submitting objections is 10 October 2022.



Students can access the answer key and submit objections on the following link as well.

How to Download SCI JCA Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the website of the SCI - main.sci.gov.in and go to 'Recruitment Page' Click on the 'Inviting Online Challenges to Answer Keys of Objective Type Written Test of Junior Court Assistant Examination-2022 -07-Oct-2022' Download SCI JCA Answer Key PDF Now, log in using your Application Number and Password or Application Number and Date of Birth Download SCI Answer Key

According to the Answer Key Notice, "Objections from the candidates to any Answer Key will be verified with the help of an Expert(s). If the challenge to any Answer Key is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly. Based on the Revised/ Final Answer Key, the Result will be processed.

There shall be no intimation to any candidate in response to his/ her Answer Key Challenge if the same has been rejected/accepted by the Expert(s), as the Final Answer Keys will also be published on the website prior to the declaration of the final result.

The Answer Keys after the challenges, as settled by Experts, will be treated as final, and no further communication/ grievances shall be entertained with regard to Final Answer Keys after the declaration of Result."