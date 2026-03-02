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Siddharth University Result 2026 OUT at suksn.edu.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Last Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 12:41 IST

Siddharth University Result OUT: Siddharth University declared the even semester results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website- suksn.edu.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Siddharth University result.

Siddharth University Result 2026
Siddharth University Result 2026

Key Points

  • Siddharth University released odd semester results for UG/PG courses in March/April 2026.
  • Results are available on suksn.edu.in; students need registration number to access.
  • University offers diverse programs and is located in Siddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Siddharth University Result: Siddharth University has recently released the Siddharth University odd semester results of various UG and PG courses like BA LLB (Hons.), BBA, LLB, BA, BCA, BSc (Agriculture), BSc, BCom, BA LLB (Hons.), BEd, BA, BSc, BCom, MSc (Agriculture) Horticulture, MSc (Agriculture) Agricultural Extension, MSc (Agriculture) Agronomy, MSc Botany, Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, MA/MSc Mathematics, MCom, MBA, MA and other exams. Siddharth University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- suksn.edu.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their suksn.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Siddharth University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. After downloading your Siddharth University Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.

Siddharth University Results Link

As per the latest update, Siddharth University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Siddharth University results 2026 on the official website, suksn.edu.in. 

Siddharth University 

Result Link here

How to Check Siddharth University Result.

Candidates can check their various semester Siddharth University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the Siddharth University result PDF 2026. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - suksn.edu.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Students’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 4: Select the type of exam and session, and click on it.

Step 5: Check your course in the list

Step 6: Enter the roll number, captcha, and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 7: The result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download Siddharth University Result PDF

Check the direct link below to view and download the Siddharth University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Siddharth University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.

Course

Result Date

Result Link

BA LLB (Hons.) 8th semester Session 2025-26

July 10, 2026

 Click here

BBA 4th semester Session 2025-26

June 22, 2026

 Click here 

LLB 4th semester Session 2025-26

June 22, 2026

 Click here

BA 2nd year 4th semester Session 2025-26

June 18, 2026

 Click here 

BCA 2nd year 4th semester Session 2025-26

June 18, 2026

 Click here 

BSc (Agriculture) 4th semester Session 2025-26

June 18, 2026

 Click here 

BSc (Agriculture) 6th semester Session 2025-26

June 18, 2026

 Click here 

BSc 4th Semester Session 2025-26

June 17, 2026

 Click here 

BCom 4th Semester Session 2025-26

June 17, 2026

 Click here 

BA LLB (Hons.) 4th Semester Session 2025-26

June 17, 2026

 Click here 

BA LLB (Hons.) 6th Semester Session 2025-26

June 17, 2026

 Click here

BEd Second Year Examination 2025-26

June 08, 2026

 Click here 
BA 6th Semester Examination 2025-26 June 08, 2026 Click here 

BSc 6th Semester Examination 2025-26

June 08, 2026

 Click here 

BCom 6th Semester Examination 2025-26

June 08, 2026

 Click here

MSc (Agriculture) Horticulture 4th Semester  Examination 2025-26

June 05, 2026

 Click here 

MSc (Agriculture) Agricultural Extension Examination 2025-26

June 05, 2026

 Click here 

MSc (Agriculture) Agronomy Examination 2025-26

June 05, 2026

 Click here 

LLB 5th Semester Examination 2025-26

June 05, 2026

 Click here 

BPEd 2nd Year Examination 2025-26

June 05, 2026

 Click here

MSc Botany 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here

MSc Chemistry 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MSc Physics 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MSc Zoology 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA/MSc Mathematics 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MCom 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MBA 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA History 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA Psychology 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA Ancient History 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA Sanskrit 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA Sociology 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA Education 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA English 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA Geography 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA Home Science 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA Political Science 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA Urdu 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA Hindi 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MA Visual Arts 4th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

BBA 6th Semester

June 02, 2026

 Click here 

MSc Biotechnology 4th Semester (Examination 2025-26), conducted under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020)

May 23, 2026

 Click here 

MA Economics 4th Semester (Examination 2025-26), conducted under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020)

May 23, 2026

 Click here 

Details Mentioned on Siddharth University Marksheet 2026

Siddharth University has released the Siddharth University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Siddharth University Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.

  • Student Name

  • Register Number

  • Name of Course

  • Course/Subject Code

  • Course/Subject Name

  • Result Status

  • Total Marks

  • Maximum Marks

  • Result Date

Siddharth University: Highlights

Siddharth University is situated in Kapilvastu, Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 2015. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC). 

Siddharth University offers diplomas, UG, PG, diplomas, and certificate programs in various disciplines like Arts, Commerce, Science, and Home Science.

Siddharth University: Highlights

University Name

Siddharth University

Established

2015

Location

Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh

Siddharth University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

The University has more than 250 colleges affiliated with it from six districts of Uttar Pradesh- Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Balrampur, Basti and Shravasti.

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Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager - Editorial

Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc

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First Published: Mar 2, 2026, 13:30 IST

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FAQs

  • When will the Siddharth University Result 2026 be released?
    +
    The Siddharth University Result 2026 has been released on the official website. Students who appeared for the even semester examinations should regularly visit the university portal for the latest updates regarding the result announcement.
  • How can I check the Siddharth University Result 2026?
    +
    Students can check their Siddharth University results by visiting the official website and entering their registration number or other required login details. The Siddharth University result will be available online in scorecard format.
  • What should I do if there is an error in my Siddharth University result?
    +
    If students find any discrepancy in their marks or personal details, they should immediately contact the university examination department. The university will provide guidance on the correction process.

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