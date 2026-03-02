Siddharth University Result 2026 OUT at suksn.edu.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet PDF
Siddharth University Result OUT: Siddharth University declared the even semester results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website- suksn.edu.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Siddharth University result.
Key Points
- Siddharth University released odd semester results for UG/PG courses in March/April 2026.
- Results are available on suksn.edu.in; students need registration number to access.
- University offers diverse programs and is located in Siddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.
Siddharth University Result: Siddharth University has recently released the Siddharth University odd semester results of various UG and PG courses like BA LLB (Hons.), BBA, LLB, BA, BCA, BSc (Agriculture), BSc, BCom, BA LLB (Hons.), BEd, BA, BSc, BCom, MSc (Agriculture) Horticulture, MSc (Agriculture) Agricultural Extension, MSc (Agriculture) Agronomy, MSc Botany, Chemistry, Physics, Zoology, MA/MSc Mathematics, MCom, MBA, MA and other exams. Siddharth University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- suksn.edu.in. Students who appeared for these examinations can check and download their suksn.edu.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Siddharth University result PDF, candidates need to enter their registration number. After downloading your Siddharth University Results, check all the information carefully to ensure there are no errors. If you find any discrepancies, contact the examination authority immediately to ensure a timely correction.
Siddharth University Results Link
As per the latest update, Siddharth University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. Students can check their Siddharth University results 2026 on the official website, suksn.edu.in.
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Siddharth University
How to Check Siddharth University Result.
Candidates can check their various semester Siddharth University results for UG and PG courses and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the steps below to know how to download the Siddharth University result PDF 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - suksn.edu.in
Step 2: Select the ‘Students’ segment given on the menu bar.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Results’ section available there.
Step 4: Select the type of exam and session, and click on it.
Step 5: Check your course in the list
Step 6: Enter the roll number, captcha, and click on ‘Submit’.
Step 7: The result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.
Direct Links to Download Siddharth University Result PDF
Check the direct link below to view and download the Siddharth University results for various UG and PG examinations. Students can easily access their Siddharth University results online by clicking the link and entering the required details.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Link
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BA LLB (Hons.) 8th semester Session 2025-26
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July 10, 2026
|Click here
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BBA 4th semester Session 2025-26
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June 22, 2026
|Click here
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LLB 4th semester Session 2025-26
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June 22, 2026
|Click here
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BA 2nd year 4th semester Session 2025-26
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June 18, 2026
|Click here
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BCA 2nd year 4th semester Session 2025-26
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June 18, 2026
|Click here
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BSc (Agriculture) 4th semester Session 2025-26
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June 18, 2026
|Click here
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BSc (Agriculture) 6th semester Session 2025-26
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June 18, 2026
|Click here
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BSc 4th Semester Session 2025-26
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June 17, 2026
|Click here
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BCom 4th Semester Session 2025-26
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June 17, 2026
|Click here
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BA LLB (Hons.) 4th Semester Session 2025-26
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June 17, 2026
|Click here
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BA LLB (Hons.) 6th Semester Session 2025-26
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June 17, 2026
|Click here
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BEd Second Year Examination 2025-26
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June 08, 2026
|Click here
|BA 6th Semester Examination 2025-26
|June 08, 2026
|Click here
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BSc 6th Semester Examination 2025-26
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June 08, 2026
|Click here
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BCom 6th Semester Examination 2025-26
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June 08, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Agriculture) Horticulture 4th Semester Examination 2025-26
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June 05, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Agriculture) Agricultural Extension Examination 2025-26
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June 05, 2026
|Click here
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MSc (Agriculture) Agronomy Examination 2025-26
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June 05, 2026
|Click here
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LLB 5th Semester Examination 2025-26
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June 05, 2026
|Click here
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BPEd 2nd Year Examination 2025-26
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June 05, 2026
|Click here
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MSc Botany 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MSc Chemistry 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MSc Physics 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MSc Zoology 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA/MSc Mathematics 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MCom 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MBA 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA History 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA Psychology 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA Ancient History 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA Sanskrit 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA Sociology 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA Education 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA English 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA Geography 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA Home Science 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA Political Science 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA Urdu 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA Hindi 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MA Visual Arts 4th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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BBA 6th Semester
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June 02, 2026
|Click here
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MSc Biotechnology 4th Semester (Examination 2025-26), conducted under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020)
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May 23, 2026
|Click here
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MA Economics 4th Semester (Examination 2025-26), conducted under the National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020)
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May 23, 2026
|Click here
Details Mentioned on Siddharth University Marksheet 2026
Siddharth University has released the Siddharth University result 2026 marksheet on its official website. The Siddharth University Marksheet 2026 will contain the following information.
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Student Name
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Register Number
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Name of Course
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Course/Subject Code
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Course/Subject Name
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Result Status
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Total Marks
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Maximum Marks
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Result Date
Siddharth University: Highlights
Siddharth University is situated in Kapilvastu, Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in 2015. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Siddharth University offers diplomas, UG, PG, diplomas, and certificate programs in various disciplines like Arts, Commerce, Science, and Home Science.
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Siddharth University: Highlights
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University Name
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Siddharth University
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Established
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2015
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Location
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Siddharth Nagar, Uttar Pradesh
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Siddharth University Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
The University has more than 250 colleges affiliated with it from six districts of Uttar Pradesh- Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Balrampur, Basti and Shravasti.
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Manager - Editorial
Sunil Sharma is an education consultant with over 14 years of experience. He holds an MSc in Mathematics. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited and Aakash Edutech Private Limited. At Jagran Josh, writes for the Govt exam vertical. He possesses a strong analytical approach that enables him to effectively decode examination patterns, trends, and requirements, helping aspirants access clear and insightful exam-related content.
Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc