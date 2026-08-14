SPMCIL Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download CNP Nashik Recruitment CBT Exam Hall PDF at spmcil.com
SPMCIL Admit Card 2026 Download link has been activated by the Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) Nashik on its official website. The authority will be conducting the written exam for 534 various vacancies on August 17 to 19, 2026 across the country. Check all details here.
SPMCIL Admit Card 2026: The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) Nashik has released the CNP Nashik Admit Card 2026 for various posts. The authority is set to conduct the written exam for 534 various vacancies in the 3rd or 4th week of August 2026. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-cnpnashik.spmcil.com.
SPMCIL Admit Card 2026 Download Link
Candidates appearing in the written exam for 534 various posts can download their hall ticket through the link. You can download the CNP Nashik Admit Card 2026 directly through the link given below-
|CNP Nashik Admit Card 2026
|Direct Link
CNP Nashik Call Letter 2026: Highlights
A total of 534 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launches across the country. Candidates can check the important details regarding the CNP Nashik Hall Ticket 2026 given below-
|Particulars
|Details
|Organisation
|
Currency Note Press, Nashik
|Conducting Body
|
Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL)
|Advertisement No.
|
CNPN/HR/Rect./01/2026
|Total Vacancies
|534
|Exam Mode
|
Computer-Based Test
|Hall Ticket Status
|Released
|Admit Card Mode
|Online
|Credentials Required
|
Registration Number and Password/DOB
|Official Website
|
cnpnashik.spmcil.com
How to Download CNP Nashik Admit Card 2026 PDF?
Candidates can download their hall ticket through the link on the official website.You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
- Step 1 : Visit the official website-https://cnpnashik.spmcil.com/
- Step 2: Click on the link CNP Nashik Admit Card 2026 on the home page.
- Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.
- Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.
- Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.
CNP Nashik Admit Card 2026 Selection Process
As per the detailed advertisement released, the selection process will be based on Posts wise separate criteria as mentioned. As per the general selection process and criteria for the advertised posts, the primary selection method across all advertised posts will be based on an objective-type Computer Based Test (CBT), which is an online examination. The final merit list will be prepared strictly based on the marks obtained by candidates in the online written examination and Skill/Proficiency Tests (For certain specific posts, additional skill tests)as mentioned in the notification.
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