SPMCIL Admit Card 2026 (OUT): Download CNP Nashik Recruitment CBT Exam Hall PDF at spmcil.com

SPMCIL Admit Card 2026: The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) Nashik has released the CNP Nashik Admit Card 2026 for various posts. The authority is set to conduct the written exam for 534 various vacancies in the 3rd or 4th week of August 2026. Candidates applied successfully for these posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials at the official website-cnpnashik.spmcil.com.

SPMCIL Admit Card 2026 Download Link

Candidates appearing in the written exam for 534 various posts can download their hall ticket through the link. You can download the CNP Nashik Admit Card 2026 directly through the link given below-

CNP Nashik Admit Card 2026 Direct Link

CNP Nashik Call Letter 2026: Highlights

A total of 534 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive launches across the country. Candidates can check the important details regarding the CNP Nashik Hall Ticket 2026 given below-