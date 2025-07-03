Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
SSC CGL Apply 2025 Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application window for the SSC CGL 2025 exam today, July 4 at 11 PM. Eligible candidates who haven’t applied yet are advised to submit their applications through the official website, ssc.gov.in, before 11 PM today. The deadline for paying the application fee is July 5. The selection process will consist of Tier 1, Tier 2, and a Skill Test (if applicable).
After the closing of registration process, the commission will open the application correction window from July 9 to 11. SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 13th to 30th August, to fill 14582 vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts.

SSC CGL Last Date 2025

The commission will close the application process for SSC CGL 2025 exam on July 4. A total of 14582 vacancies are on offer for various Group "B" and Group "C" posts in multiple government departments. Post the deactivation of SSC CGL apply online link, the commission will issue the application correction link on its website. Candidates will be able to modify their application forms from July 9 to 11. It is important to note that only certain details can be modified.

Events

Dates

Notification Release Date

9th June 2025

SSC CGL Apply Online Starts on

9th June 2025

SSC CGL Apply Online Last Date

4th July 2025

Last date and time for making online fee payment

5th July 2025 (11 pm)

Dates of “Window for Application Form Correction” including online payment

9th to 11th July 2025 (11 pm)

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date

13th to 30th August 2025

Also, read:

SSC CGL Apply Online Link

Graduates falling within the prescribed age group can apply online either through the official website or by clicking on the direct link provided below.

SSC CGL Apply Online 2025 Link

SSC CGL Eligibility

Before applying online, candidates must ensure that they fulfil all the SSC CGL Eligibility parameters mentioned in the official notifiation:

  • Educational Qualification: Candidates must be graduate from a recognised university or institute.
  • Age Limit: The age limit differs for all posts. Candidates must be above the age limit of 18 years and a maximum age limit of 32 years.

How to Apply Online for SSC CGL 2025

Follow these simple steps to complete your SSC CGL 2025 online application:

  • Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in
  • Go to “Apply” tab and click on the link that reads “Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025”.
  • If you are a new user, click on “Register Now” under the login section to complete the registration form.
  • Once done, log in to your account.
  • Fill out the SSC CGL application form with accurate information
  • Upload the required documents, photograph, and signature in the prescribed format
  • Pay the application fee through online payment modes
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference

SSC CGL Application Fee

All candidates need to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. Female or SC/ST category candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee. It must be paid through Debit/Credit Card, UPI, Net Banking by 5th July.

Documents Required for SSC CGL Online Form

Keep the following documents ready while filling out the application form

  • Recent passport-sized photograph
  • Scanned signature
  • Valid identification proof (Aadhar card, PAN card, passport, etc.)
  • Educational certificates and mark sheets
  • Caste/category certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability certificate (for PwBD candidates)
  • Ex-servicemen certificate (if applicable)

