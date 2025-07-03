SSC CGL Apply 2025 Last Date: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application window for the SSC CGL 2025 exam today, July 4 at 11 PM. Eligible candidates who haven’t applied yet are advised to submit their applications through the official website, ssc.gov.in, before 11 PM today. The deadline for paying the application fee is July 5. The selection process will consist of Tier 1, Tier 2, and a Skill Test (if applicable).

After the closing of registration process, the commission will open the application correction window from July 9 to 11. SSC CGL Tier 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from 13th to 30th August, to fill 14582 vacancies for various Group B and Group C posts.

Post the deactivation of SSC CGL apply online link, the commission will issue the application correction link on its website. Candidates will be able to modify their application forms from July 9 to 11. It is important to note that only certain details can be modified.