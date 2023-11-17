SSC CGL Final Vacancy 2023 Released: 8415 Posts Are To Be Filled, Check Department Wise Update

SSC CGL Final Vacancy 2023 Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancies for the SSC CGL 2023 details on November 17, 2023 on its official website-ssc.nic.in. Check download link.

SSC CGL Final Vacancy 2023 Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancies for the SSC CGL 2023 details on November 17, 2023 on its official website. A total of 8415 vacancies are to be filled under the recruitment drive in different departments/ministries across the country.

All those candidates who are part of the selection process for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2023 can check the details notice available on the official website of SSC-https://ssc.nic.in/.

You can download the SSC CGL Final Vacancy 2023 pdf directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: SSC CGL Final Vacancy 2023





Candidates selected finally for the SSC CGL posts will be appointed as the posts including Assistant Section Officer, Assistant Accounts Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial),Assistant, Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector Posts, Sub Inspector (CBI), Assistant / Assistant Superintendent, Research Assistant and others.

According to the short notice released, the highest number of Inspector (CGST & Central

Excise) posts i.e. 2389 are to be filled in the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

Candidates can check the details of the department/ministries wise Posts name, Group, Total Vacancy, Age Limit, Pay Level and others available on the official website. You can download the pdf of the same from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: Final Vacancies for CGL Examination - 2023