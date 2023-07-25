SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Direct Link to Tier 1 Hall Ticket at ssc.nic.in, Check Application Status

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023: Direct link to download the Tier 1 hall ticket for the nr, kkr, sr, mp and other regions is given here to help aspirants in downloading the admit card. Check the region-wise application status for the tier 1 exam.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam for various regions. Candidates who have to appear in the CHSL Tier 1 exam scheduled from August 2 to 22, 2023 at various exam centres across the country can download their admit card from their respective regional centres. You can download the detailed notification from the official website ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023

You can download your admit card from the official website of the regional offices of the commission. It is noted that SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam will be conducted from August 2 to 22, 2023 across the country. It is expected that all the regional offices of the SSC will upload the admit card 7 days before the commencement date of the exam.

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 Download Link

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023 Download Link

How To Download SSC CHSL Admit Card 2023?

Step 1: Visit the Regional official website link where you have submitted your application.

Step 2: Click on the Admit Card Download Link displayed on the home page.

Step 3: Now you will have to provide your login credentials including the registration details or name or roll number

Step 4: After that click on ‘submit button’

Step 5: You will get your admit card in a new window.

Step 6: Download admit card and save it for future reference.

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023: Overview

Organization Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Post Name Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Category Govt Jobs Job Location All India Tier I Exam Schedule August 2-22, 2023 Admit Card Status Out Official Website https://ssc.nic.in/

Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card By Using Login Credential

Candidates can download their Admit card from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during the submission of the online application.

SSC CHSL Exam Date 2023

The Commission will be conducting the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2023 exam from 02 to 17 August 2023 across the country. The exam will be held in online mode and there will be a total 100 questions. The exam will consist of Four Subjects including -English Language (Basic Knowledge)/General Intelligence/Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) and General Awareness.Ṭhere will be negative markings and 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Document to Carry with Tier 1 Admit Card

Candidates appearing in the exam should note that they will have to carry the exam admit card with additional documents including id proof PAN Card, Aadhar Card, Driving License and others as mentioned in the notification.

Also Check;