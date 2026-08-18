SSC CHSL Cut Off 2026 (OUT): Download Tier 2 Category and Post Wise Cutoff Marks PDF

Key Points SSC CHSL 2026 final results and cutoff marks are now available on ssc.gov.in.

A total of 3522 vacancies will be filled across various posts through this recruitment.

Minimum qualifying marks for Tier-II are 30% (UR), 25% (OBC/EWS), 20% (Others).

SSC CHSL Cutoff 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has officially declared the final results of Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Examination, 2025. Along with the results the commission has also released the cutoff marks on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who participated in the SSC CHSL exam 2026 can now check the qualifying scores for different departments . The cutoff for SSC CHSL is issued separately for categories such as UR, SC, ST, OBC, EWS and others. Through this recruitment a total of 3522 vacancies would be filled across various posts such as Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Data Entry Operator (DEO). The SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam was conducted from November 12 to 30, 2025 and its results were subsequently released on February 27, 2026. The Tier 2 exam was conducted on April 10, 2026 and its results were announced on August 17, 2026. Candidates who appeared in the exam can now check and download the cutoff PDF link here.

SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cutoff 2026 OUT SSC has released the cut off marks for the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam along with the final results on its official website. The cut off has been issued separately for different categories as per post code. SSC CHSL Post Wise Cutoff 2026 The SSC CHSL Cutoff 2026 has been released separately for different post codes. For this the Option Cum Preference Form option was opened. A total of 13,395 candidates have submitted their preferences online. Only those who have filled the form successfully are considered for further selection. Check the final result and post wise cutoff in the table below. SSC CHSL Cutoff 2026 PDF Download Here SSC CHSL Minimum Qualifying Marks 2026 Candidates who participated in this exam must know the minimum qualifying marks that were needed to qualify. Check the Section-I, Section-II & Section-III of Tier-II Examination for the SSC CHSL 2025 in the table given below.

Category Qualifying Marks UR 30% OBC/EWS 25% All other categories 20% Check the Category-wise cut-off in Section III of Session-I CKT in the table given below Category SC ST OBC EWS ESM OH HH VH PWD-Others UR Cut-off marks 9 9 11.25 11.25 9 9 9 9 9 13.5 Check the Category-wise cut-off in percentage of error/ mistakes allowed in Typing Test (Section-IV of Session-II) for the post of LDC/JSA/JPA in the table given below Category SC ST OBC EWS ESM OH HH VH PWD-Others UR Cut-off on percentage of mistakes 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 10% 7% Factors Affecting SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cutoff 2026 The SSC CHSL Tier 2 cutoff marks is influenced by several factors related to the examination and recruitment process. Candidates can check the following factors that generally affect the SSC CHSL Tier 2 Cutoff 2026-

Difficulty level of the Tier 2 examination

Number of candidates appearing for the examination

Number of vacancies available for different posts

Overall performance of candidates

Categorywise competition and reservation

Marks obtained by candidates in the examination

Normalization of marks. Steps to Check SSC CHSL Cutoff 2026 Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to check and download the SSC CHSL Cutoff Marks 2026- Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Go to the Notice Board section on the homepage.

Click on the link that states Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE) 2026.

The SSC CHSL cutoff PDF will appear on the screen.

Check the cutoff marks for the relevant category and post.

Download the PDF and save it for future reference.