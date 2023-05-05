SSC CHSL Result 2023: Check Tier 1 PDF Link Updates, Expected Cutoff Marks

SSC CHSL Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon expected to release the result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam (CHSL Exam) on ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL Exam was held in March from 9th to 21st at various exam centres and the answer key was released on March 31, 2023. Now, the commission will upload the results of the exam.
SSC CHSL Result Date 2023
The result is expected to declare in the third or fourth week of May. However, there is no confirmation regarding the result. SSC CHSL Result Link will be provided in this article for the candidates. The result will be made available in PDF format. The PDF consists of the roll numbers of all shortlisted candidates.
SSC CHSL Result 2023 Overview
Students can check the highlighted points of the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result in the table given below:
|Name of the Exam Body
|Staff Selection Commission
|Exam Name
|Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2023 (CHSL Exam)
|Vacancies
|Job Type
|Central Jobs
|Type
|Result
|SSC CHSL Exam Date
|March 9 to 21, 2023
|SSC CHSL Result Date
|Expected Soon
|SSC CHSL Website
|ssc.nic.in
SSC CHSL Cutoff Marks 2023
The exam was conducted on multiple dates and the overall level of the exam was ‘Easy to Moderate’. The good attempts were in the range of 74-81. We have prepared the expected cut-off marks of the basis of candidates’ review and difficulty level of the exam. Along with expected cut-off marks, the candidates can check the previous year's
|Category
|SSC CHSL 2023 Cutoff Marks
|SSC CHSL 2022 Cutoff Marks
|
UR
|
131-132
|
140.18226
|
OBC
|
124-125
|140.12370
|
EWS
|
119-120
|131.40838
|
SC
|
109-110
|
112.86061
|
ST
|
99-100
|
104.78368
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result: Steps to Download SSC Result for CHSL Posts
The candidates can check the details regarding the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result from the website of the commission with the help of the steps givne in this article.
Step 1: Visit the website of the commission - ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Go to 'Result' Tab and click on result PDF
Step 3: Download SSC CHSL Result PDF
Step 4: Check roll numbers of the selected candidates
Step 5: Ctrl + F in order to search your roll number
Step 6: Take the print out of the result