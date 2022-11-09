SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Analysis: Get the subject-wise good attempts and overall analysis. Also, download questions asked in all subjects here.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination today, November 09, 2022. The examination was conducted in three shifts - the morning, afternoon, and evening shifts. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI have shared that the level of the examination held today was easy to moderate. 

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam was held in online mode with questions asked in multiple choice based. The candidates who attempted today’s exam shared that overall the level was easy to moderate. They didn’t find any difficulty in writing the exam nor anything was asked out of the syllabus. 

Coming to the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam analysis, there were four sections, namely, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. The candidates could easily attempt 160 to 185 questions in a go. Out of all the subjects, Quantitative Aptitude was the most difficult section. Whereas, candidates were able to attempt a maximum number of questions from the English Comprehension subject. 

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Exam Pattern

  • The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper I shall be held online mode. 
  • The questions in the written exam are going to be in a multiple-choice-based format. 
  • As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.
  • The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI paper is going to be set in Hindi and English language.

Subject

Maximum Questions

Maximum Marks

Duration

General Intelligence & Reasoning

50

50

2 hr

General Knowledge & General Awareness

50

50

Quantitative Aptitude

50

50

English Comprehension

50

50

Total

200

200

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Exam Analysis

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination was conducted in online mode today. As per the students, the level of the questions asked in today’s exam was easy to moderate for all four subjects. Candidates going to write the examination in the upcoming shifts can go through the table below to know about the difficulty level and overall subject-wise good attempts. 

Subject

Difficulty Level

Good Attempts

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Easy 

45-47

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Easy

38-40

Quantitative Aptitude

Easy to Moderate

35-36

English Comprehension

Easy

40-42

Subject Wise Exam Analysis

The candidates who have appeared in today’s SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination have shared the subject-wise exam analysis. Candidates are advised to go through the section below to know about the topic-wise weightage and good attempts for all four subjects. 

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Topics

Good Attempts

Blood Relation

3-4

Analogy

4

Series

3-4

Direction & Distances

4-5

Sitting Arrangement

4

Dices

3

Calendar

2

Counting Figures

3

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Topics

Good Attempts

History

5

Geography

4

Polity

5

Science

4-5

Current Affairs

5-6

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics

Good Attempts

Ages

2

Ratio and Proportion

3

Number Systems

2-3

Percentage

3-4

Time and work

3-4

Profit & Loss

3-4

Speed, Time and Distance

3-4

Trigonometry

3-4

Data Interpretations

3-4

English Comprehension

Topics

Good Attempts

Error Detection

1-2

Idioms and Phrases

1-2

One Word Substitutions

2-3

Cloze test

4-5

Reading Comprehension

4-5

Active and Passive Voice

2-3

FAQ

Q1: What was the level of the questions asked in the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI in the General Knowledge section?

As per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam analysis, the level of the questions asked in the General Knowledge section was of easy to moderate level. The majority of the questions asked were from the Current Affairs section.

Q2: Is there any negative marking in the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam?

Yes, as per the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam pattern, a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for wrong answers.

Q3: Which was the difficult section in the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 exam?

As per the students, the questions from the Quantitative Aptitude were the most difficult section in the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam. The candidates who attempted the exam could easily attempt 35 to 36 questions from this section.

