SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Analysis: Check Difficulty Level & Good Attempts

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI 2022 Exam Analysis: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination today, November 09, 2022. The examination was conducted in three shifts - the morning, afternoon, and evening shifts. Candidates who appeared in the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI have shared that the level of the examination held today was easy to moderate.

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam was held in online mode with questions asked in multiple choice based. The candidates who attempted today’s exam shared that overall the level was easy to moderate. They didn’t find any difficulty in writing the exam nor anything was asked out of the syllabus.

Coming to the SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI exam analysis, there were four sections, namely, General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Knowledge & General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. The candidates could easily attempt 160 to 185 questions in a go. Out of all the subjects, Quantitative Aptitude was the most difficult section. Whereas, candidates were able to attempt a maximum number of questions from the English Comprehension subject.

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Exam Pattern

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Paper I shall be held online mode.

The questions in the written exam are going to be in a multiple-choice-based format.

As per the marking scheme one mark shall be awarded for a correct answer and a negative marking of 0.25 marks is applicable for the wrong answers.

The SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI paper is going to be set in Hindi and English language.

Subject Maximum Questions Maximum Marks Duration General Intelligence & Reasoning 50 50 2 hr General Knowledge & General Awareness 50 50 Quantitative Aptitude 50 50 English Comprehension 50 50 Total 200 200

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI Exam Analysis

SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination was conducted in online mode today. As per the students, the level of the questions asked in today’s exam was easy to moderate for all four subjects. Candidates going to write the examination in the upcoming shifts can go through the table below to know about the difficulty level and overall subject-wise good attempts.

Subject Difficulty Level Good Attempts General Intelligence & Reasoning Easy 45-47 General Knowledge & General Awareness Easy 38-40 Quantitative Aptitude Easy to Moderate 35-36 English Comprehension Easy 40-42

Subject Wise Exam Analysis

The candidates who have appeared in today’s SSC CPO Delhi Police/CAPF SI examination have shared the subject-wise exam analysis. Candidates are advised to go through the section below to know about the topic-wise weightage and good attempts for all four subjects.

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Topics Good Attempts Blood Relation 3-4 Analogy 4 Series 3-4 Direction & Distances 4-5 Sitting Arrangement 4 Dices 3 Calendar 2 Counting Figures 3

General Knowledge & General Awareness

Topics Good Attempts History 5 Geography 4 Polity 5 Science 4-5 Current Affairs 5-6

Quantitative Aptitude

Topics Good Attempts Ages 2 Ratio and Proportion 3 Number Systems 2-3 Percentage 3-4 Time and work 3-4 Profit & Loss 3-4 Speed, Time and Distance 3-4 Trigonometry 3-4 Data Interpretations 3-4

English Comprehension