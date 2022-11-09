SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 Memory Based Paper PDF: Download GA/GK/Current Affairs Questions & Answers

SSC CPO SI Delhi Police/CAPF 2022 Memory Based Question Paper PDF : Download the memory-based questions from General Awareness (GA), General Knowledge (GK) & Current Affairs section that came in SSC CPO Sub-Inspector 2022 Paper-1 Exam held in online mode on 9 th November 2022.

SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) 2022 Exam Memory Based Questions: SSC CPO Sub-Inspector 2022 Paper-1 has been commenced from 9th November and will last till 11th November 2022. In this article we are going to share the important memory based General Awareness, General Knowledge, Current Affairs and English Questions as per the feedback received by the candidates who have appeared for SSC CPO SI 2022 Paper-1 Online Exam. Candidates are advised to definitely cover these questions for scoring high marks in the Exam.

Let’s have a look at the Important Questions that are being covered in the SSC CPO SI (Sub-Inspector) 2022 Paper-1 Exam:

SSC CPO SI 2022 Paper-1 GA, GK & Current Affairs Questions – 9th November 2022

This section was mainly covered by Current Affairs Questions (15-20 Questions) and rest by GK questions (20-30 Questions). Below are some memory based questions from General Awareness Section of SSC CPO SI 2022 Online Exam:

Author of Train to Pakistan

Answer: Khushwant Singh)

Book ‘I Am No Messiah’ written by:

ANswer: I Am No Messiah is a memoir written by Indian actor and social worker Sonu Sood, and co-written by Meena Iyer.

One Question related to Election Commission.

One Question related to FIFA World Cup 2022.

As per Indian COnstitution, Fundamental rights that cannot be suspended during emergency:

Answer: After the 44th Amendment Act, it was agreed by the Court that in any case no person can be stripped of his right to life and personal liberty. Therefore Articles 20 and 21 cannot be suspended even in case of an emergency.

Which colour is shown by a neutral solution on a pH scale?

Answer: Green

Barium Peroxide formula

Answer: BaO2

Question related to an award that was started in 1992

Who was the Father of Akbar?

Answer: Humayun

Captain of the Women’s World Cup team of a country

Jnanpith Award winner 2022 of which language:

Answer: The most recent recipients of the award are Assamese poet Nilmani Phookan and Konkani writer Damodar Mauzo, awarded for the years of 2021 and 2022 respectively.

Article 24 of Indian Constitution is related to:

Answer: Article 24 says that “No child below the age of fourteen years shall be employed to work in any factory or mine or engaged in any other hazardous employment.” This Article forbids the employment of children below the age of 14 in any hazardous industry or factories or mines, without exception.

Founder of the Bahmani Kingdom:

Answer: Alauddin Hasan Gangu

Question related to Kaveri river dam

Question related to Asiatic Society of Bengal

Which viceroy abolished Sati?

Answer: Lord William Bentinck

Currency of Myanmar

Answer: Myanmar kyat

Mahatma Gandhi Questions related to the year 1893

1745 AD Khajurao related one question

