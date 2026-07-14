SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 Released, Download Hall Ticket and Check Physical Test Details
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted after Tier 1. The exam will be conducted from July 21 to July 28, 2026. Candidates can download their hall tickets from SSC regional websites and must carry the required documents, including a valid photo ID to the test centre.
Key Points
- SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 has been released for qualified candidates.
- The PET/PST 2026 will be conducted from July 21 to July 28, 2026.
- Tier 1 exam results were declared on March 30, 2026, for 48615 shortlisted candidates.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 for those who have qualified in the written examination and are eligible to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates can now download their hall tickets from their respective SSC regional websites. As per the official schedule, the SSC CPO PET/PST 2026 will be conducted from July 21 to July 28, 2026 across different centres allocated for the exam.
The SSC CPO 2025 exam aims to fill a total of 5308 vacancies for the recruitment of SI in Delhi Police and various other CAPFs like BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB etc.
SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated on the respective regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can now download their hall tickets by entering their registration number or roll number and date of birth.
An admit card is a mandatory document for entry into the venue. Along with your hall ticket you must also carry your valid identity proof. For your convenience we have provided here a direct download link to for admit cards.
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SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 Link
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SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card Official Notice
SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
The SSC CPO Tier 1 exam was held from December 9 to 12, 2025 across different exam centres. The written exam results were declared on March 30, 2026. A total of 48615 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for PET and PST. Check the table given below to know more about this.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Exam Name
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SSC CPO Examination 2026
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Post Name
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Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs
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Admit Card Status
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Released
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PET/PST Dates
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July 21 to July 28, 2026
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Admit Card Mode
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Online
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Selection Process
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Tier 1, PET & PST, Tier 2 and Medical Examination
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
Steps to Download SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their CPO PET & PST admit card-
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Go to the official SSC or regional website according to your region.
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On the homepage you will find a link. Click on the SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026.
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Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth.
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Submit the details and log in.
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The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
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Check all the details mentioned on the hall tickets.
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Download the PDF and take a printout of the admit card to secure admission into the PET and PST venue.
Details Mentioned on the SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 PDF
After downloading the admit card, candidates can find the following information, which is generally printed on the hall ticket:
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Candidate Name
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Roll Number
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Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature
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Date of Birth
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Category
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PET/PST Date
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Reporting Time
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Examination Venue Address
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Gender
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Important Instructions for Candidates
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Details of the Exam Conducting Authority
In case candidates find any discrepancy on the admit cards, they must immediately contact the concerned regional centers immediately before the PET and PST examinations begin.
Documents Required at the SSC CPO PET PST Test Center 2026
Candidates appearing for the SSC CPO PETPST 2026 must carry the following documents to the test center for verification:
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Admit Card
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Valid ID Proof such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID card, etc.
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2 Passport size recent photographs.
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Category certificate, if applicable.
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Any other documents as mentioned in the hall ticket
Before appearing in the exam candidates must ensure that all the documents are original and in good condition. Reaching examination centers as per the reporting time and coordinating with the inspection official will help you to smoothly give your PET and PST tests.
Also Read- BPSC Auditor Answer Key 2026 OUT
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.