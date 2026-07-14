SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 Released, Download Hall Ticket and Check Physical Test Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 for those who have qualified in the written examination and are eligible to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST). Candidates can now download their hall tickets from their respective SSC regional websites. As per the official schedule, the SSC CPO PET/PST 2026 will be conducted from July 21 to July 28, 2026 across different centres allocated for the exam.

The SSC CPO 2025 exam aims to fill a total of 5308 vacancies for the recruitment of SI in Delhi Police and various other CAPFs like BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB etc.

SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The SSC CPO PET PST Admit Card 2026 download link has been activated on the respective regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission. Candidates can now download their hall tickets by entering their registration number or roll number and date of birth.