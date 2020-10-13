Study at Home
SSC JE Application Status 2020 Released @sscer.org, Check Junior Engineer Paper 1 Application Status Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Eastern Region has activated the link of application status of Paper 1 Exam for Junior Engineer (JE) Posts on its official website - sscer.org. Check Her

Oct 13, 2020 15:06 IST
SSC JE Application Status 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Eastern Region has activated the link of application status of Paper 1 Exam for Junior Engineer (JE) Posts on its official website - sscer.org. The candidates who have applied for SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20 can check whether their application is accepted or rejected through on SSC Official Regional Websites or directly through the table below.

 The can check SSC JE Paper 1 Application Status using their Roll Number or Registration or Name and Date of Birth.

Name of the Region

SSC JE Application Status Region-wise Link

SSC Websites

SSC Eastern Region

SSC Eastern Region JE  Application Status

http://www.sscer.org/

SSC North Region

SSC North Region JE Application Status

http://www.sscnr.net.in/

SSC Central Region

SSC Central Region JE Application Status

http://www.ssc-cr.org/

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC Kerala Karnataka JE Application Status

https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MP Region JE Application Status

http://www.sscmpr.org/

SSC Southern Region

SSC Southern Region JE Application Status

http://www.sscsr.gov.in/

SSC North Western Region

SSC North Western Region JE Application Status

http://www.sscnwr.org/

SSC Western Region

SSC Western Region  JE Application Status

http://www.sscwr.net/

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC North Eastern Region JE Application Status

http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC JE Exam is scheduled to be held from 27 to 30 October 2020. The candidates are required to download SSC JE Admit Card for appearing in the exam. They  can check SSC JE Admit Card Update through the link below:

SSC JE Tier Admit Card 2020

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

