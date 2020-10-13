SSC JE Application Status 2020 Released @sscer.org, Check Junior Engineer Paper 1 Application Status Here

SSC JE Application Status 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Eastern Region has activated the link of application status of Paper 1 Exam for Junior Engineer (JE) Posts on its official website - sscer.org. The candidates who have applied for SSC JE Recruitment 2019-20 can check whether their application is accepted or rejected through on SSC Official Regional Websites or directly through the table below.

The can check SSC JE Paper 1 Application Status using their Roll Number or Registration or Name and Date of Birth.

Name of the Region SSC JE Application Status Region-wise Link SSC Websites SSC Eastern Region SSC Eastern Region JE Application Status http://www.sscer.org/ SSC North Region SSC North Region JE Application Status http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Central Region SSC Central Region JE Application Status http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC Kerala Karnataka JE Application Status https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP Region JE Application Status http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC Southern Region SSC Southern Region JE Application Status http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC North Western Region SSC North Western Region JE Application Status http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC Western Region JE Application Status http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC North Eastern Region JE Application Status http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC JE Exam is scheduled to be held from 27 to 30 October 2020. The candidates are required to download SSC JE Admit Card for appearing in the exam. They can check SSC JE Admit Card Update through the link below:

SSC JE Tier Admit Card 2020