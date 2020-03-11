SSC JE Admit Card 2020 to Release Soon: SSC JE 2020 Exam from 30 March, Check SSC JE Admit Card Updates Here

SSC JE Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the online exam for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) from 30 March 2020 (Monday) and will continue till 02 April 2020. All candidates who are appearing for SSC JE Exam will be required to download SSC JE Admit Card. SSC is expected to release the SSC JE CBT Admit Card by next week of the month.

Before releasing the SSC JE Admit Card 2020, SSC will release the JE Application Status for all candidates who have applied for SSC JE Recruitment 2019. Candidates whose application is accepted can download SSC JE Exam Admit Card from website of concerned SSC Regional/ Sub-Regional Office. No admit card will be issued online to the candidates.

SSC JE Exam will have objective type questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning (50 questions of 50 marks), General Awareness (50 questions of 50 marks) and General Engineering (Civil & Structural/ Electrical/ Mechanical) (100 questions of 100 marks). There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in SSC JE Paper-I. 2 Hours will be given to candidates to complete the test.

The questions will be set both in English & Hindi.

SSC JE 2019 Notification

SSC will publish the SSC JE Tentative Answer Keys will on its website after the exam. Candidates who will clear the exam will be called for SSC JE Paper-2 (Descriptive Type). Candidates’ Marks scored by IN SSC JE Paper I will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off mark.

In addition to the SSC JE Call Letter, it is mandatory to carry at least two passport size recent colour photographs and an Original valid Photo-ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate.

SSC JE Admit Card Region Wise Download Link

Name of the Region SSC JE Admit Card Region-wise SSC Regional Websites SSC North Region SSC NR JE Admit Card http://www.sscnr.net.in/ SSC Central Region SSC CR JE Admit Card http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP JE Admit Card http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC Southern Region SSC SR JE Admit Card http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER JE Admit Card http://www.sscer.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR JE Admit Card http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR JE Card http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER JE Admit Card http://www.sscner.org.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR JE Admit Card https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/

SSC had invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer, from Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts Engineers, for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India in the month of August- September 2019.