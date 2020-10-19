SSC JE Central Region Admit Card 2020 Released @ssc-cr.org, Download SSC CR Junior Engineer Paper 1 Call Letter

SSC JE Central Region Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, Central Region has released the admit card for Paper 1 Computer Based Exam for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) 2019. The candidates can download the SSC JE Admit Card from the SSC Central Region official website i.e. www.sscer.org.

SSC JE Exam will be held from 27 October 2020 to 30 October 2020. SSC JE Paper 1 Admit Card link is also given below. Candidates can download their admit card by providing their Registration ID, Roll Number/ Name and Date of Birth.

SSC JE Central Region Admit Card Download

SSC JE Admit Card 2019-20 for Other Regions

How to download SSC CGL JE Admit Card 2020 for Central Region?

Go to the official website of the SSC Central Region i.e. www.sscer.org Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL,ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING & CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2019 TO BE HELD FROM 27/10/2020 TO 30/10/2020’ Read instructions and click on ‘CLICK HERE’ TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD Now Click ‘PROCEED Now’ Button, If You Have Opted Your Exam Centre In UP & Bihar Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth Click on the “Search” button Download SSC JE Admit Card 2019-20

Candidates who will qualify in SSC JE Paper 1 will be called for SSC JE Paper 2 Exam.

Candidates are advised to carry their SSC Junior Engineer admit card along with ID proof. If the date of birth is not mentioned in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth.

The candidate should follow all the instructions related to COVID - 19 at the centre.