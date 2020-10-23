SSC NR JE Admit Card 2020 Download @sscnr.net.in, Check SSC Northern Region Junior Engineer Paper 1 Call Letter Direct Link

SSC NR JE Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Northern Region has released the admit card for JE Paper 1 CBT 2020. All candidates, who have applied for SSC JE Exam within Northern Region, can download SSC NR JE Paper 1 Admit Card form SSC Northern Region official website www.sscnr.net.in.

Candidates can also download SSC Northern Region JE Admit Card by using their Registration ID or Roll Number or Complete Name and Date of Birth, directly through the link below:

SSC NR JE Admit Card Download

SSC JE Admit Card Download for other regions

SSC JE 2020 will be held from 27 October 2020 to 31 October 2020. As per the official website, “Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate. If the Photo Identity Card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate, in original, as proof of Date of Birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and the photo ID/the certificate brought in support of the Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.”

The candidate should also follow COVID - 19 Guidelines at the centre

How to Download SSC NR JE Admit Card 2020?