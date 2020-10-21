SSC SR JE Admit Card 2020 Released @sscsr.gov.in, Download SSC Southern Region Junior Engineer Paper 1 Call Letter

SSC SR JE Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region has uploaded the admit card of Paper 1 for the post of Junior Engineer (JE). Candidates can download the SSC SR JE Admit Card from the SSC Southern Region official website i.e. www.sscsr.gov.in or directly through SSC Southern Region JE Admit Card Link

SSC SR JE Admit Card Download 2020

SSC JE Admit Card Download for Other Regions

SSC JE Exam is scheduled to be held from 27 October to 20 October 2020. The Candidates should carry their SSC JE 2020 Admit Card along original photo identity card having Date of Birth as printed on the call letter and self-declaration form.

Download Instructions -> English - Hindi

Covid-19 Self Declaration Form

How to download SSC JE Admit Card 2020 for Southern Region ?