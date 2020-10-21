SSC JE Eastern Region Admit Card 2020 Out @sscer.org, Download SSC ER Junior Engineer Paper 1 Call Letter

SSC JE Eastern Region Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, Eastern Region has uploaded the admit card for Paper 1 Computer Based Exam for the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates can download the SSC JE Admit Card from the SSC Eastern Region official website i.e. www.sscer.org.

SSC ER JE Admit Card Link is available below. The candidates can download SSC JE Paper 1 Admit Card, directly, through the link.

Go to the official website of the SSC Eastern Region i.e. www.sscer.org Click on the link ‘Know Your Status AND DOWNLOAD e-Admit Card of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract) (Paper-I) Examination, 2019.’ Enter your Registration Number/Roll Number OR Name and Date of Birth Click on “Next” button Download SSC JE Admit Card 2019-20

SSC JE Exam (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) 2019 is scheduled to be held from 27 October 2020 to 30 October 2020. The candidates must carry their SSC Junior Engineer Admit Card along with ID proof. If the date of birth is not mentioned in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth.