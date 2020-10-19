SSC Western Region JE Admit Card 2020 Released @sscwr.net, Download SSC Junior Engineer Paper 1 WR Call Latter

SSC Western Region JE Admit Card 2020: Staff Selection Commission, Western Region has uploaded the admit card of Computer Based Test for JE Paper 1 Exam (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying and Contract) 2019. All those candidates who have applied for the posts can download the SSC WR JE Admit Card from the SSC Western Region official website i.e. www.sscwr.net.

SSC JE Admit Card 2020 link is also given below. Candidates can download SSC JE Paper 1 Admit Card through the link for Mumbai and Other Regions.

SSC JE WR Admit Card Download 2020

SSC JE Admit Card 2019-20 for Other Regions

How to download SSC JE Admit Card 2020 for Mumbai?

Go to official website of the SSC Western Region www.sscwr.net Now, Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER(CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, QUANTITY SURVEYING AND CONTRACT) EXAMINATION, 2019TO BE HELD FROM 27/10/2020 TO 30/10/2020 Read the instructions and go to ‘ CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’ Enter your details such as Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth Click on the “Search Now” Download SSC JE Admit Card 2019-20

SSC JE Paper 1 Exam is scheduled to be held from 27 October to 30 October 2020.

Candidates should carry their SSC Junior Engineer admit card along with ID proof having the Date of Birth as printed on the Admission Certificate.If the date of birth is not given in the original photo identity card, then the candidate must have an additional original certificate as proof of their date of birth.