SSC JHT Syllabus 2023 PDF Download: Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Junior Hindi Translator Exam Pattern

SSC JHT Syllabus 2023 PDF Download : Check the latest exam pattern and syllabus for SSC Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) exam 2023. The SSC JHT selection process will comprise two papers i.e. Paper-1 (computer-based exam) and Paper-2 (descriptive).

SSC JHT Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the competitive examination to recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translator for various ministries/ departments/ organisations of the Government of India. The candidates are selected for SSC JHT posts based on the marks secured in Paper I (objective test), Paper II (Descriptive), document verification, and medical examination. All interested candidates should check the latest SSC JHT syllabus and exam pattern and plan their exam strategy accordingly. In this article, we have shared the detailed SSC JHT syllabus including the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books.

Check SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023

SSC JHT Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview

Here are the key highlights of the SSC JHT syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of aspirants.

SSC JHT Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission Post Name Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator Vacancies To be updated soon Category SSC JHT Syllabus and Exam Pattern Selection Process Paper I (objective test), Paper II (Descriptive), document verification, and medical examination. Maximum Marks Paper I-200 marks Paper II-200 marks Duration Paper I- 2 Hours Paper II- 2 Hours Negative Marking 0.25 marks for every incorrect answer

Apart from the SSC JHT syllabus PDF, aspirants must be familiar with the SSC JHT exam pattern to understand the paper format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and other requirements defined by the commission. As per the past trend and analysis, it is found that the difficulty level of questions asked in the SSC JHT exams was moderate. So, aspirants must follow the latest SSC JHT syllabus to cover all the exam-relevant topics.

SSC JHT Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must be well aware of the SSC JHT exam pattern to understand the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, and other exam requirements. Check below the latest SSC JHT exam pattern for papers I and II:

Part Mode of Paper Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Paper- I (Objective Type) Computer Based Mode General Hindi 100 100 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the scribe candidates) General English 100 100 Paper- II Descriptive Translation & Essay - 200 marks 2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the scribe candidates)

Note:

The SSC JHT syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Paper I comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions, whereas Paper II comprises descriptive-type questions.

There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in Paper-I.

SSC JHT Syllabus 2023: Paper 1

The SSC JHT syllabus PDF for Paper I is divided into two sections, i.e., General Hindi and General English. The questions will assess the candidates’ understanding of the languages and literature, correct use of words, phrases, and idioms, and ability to correctly, precisely, and effectively write the languages. The standard of questions will be of degree level. Check the subject-wise SSC JHT syllabus PDF for the Paper I elaborated on below.

SSC JHT Syllabus 2023 for Paper I Section Topics General Hindi Hindi Antonyms Hindi Synonyms Hindi Comprehension, Hindi Paragraphs Hindi Proverbs Knowledge of Hindi Hindi Phrases/ Muhavare, Grammatical Topics i.e. Samas, Sandhi, Kriya, Visheshan, etc General English Synonyms Antonyms Fill in the Blanks Articles Sentence Completion Spelling Test Vocabulary Grammar Verbs Preposition Sentence Structure Phrases and Idioms Error Recognition Correct use of words, etc

SSC JHT Syllabus 2023: Paper 2

The SSC JHT Paper II comprises two passages for translation - one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi, and an Essay each in Hindi and English, to assess the aspirant’s translation skills and their ability to write as well as comprehend the two languages correctly, precisely and effectively. The standard of questions asked in this paper will be consistent with the educational qualifications prescribed. Some of the important topics mentioned in the SSC JHT syllabus for Paper II are shared below:

Paragraph Translation from Hindi to English

Paragraph Translation from English to Hindi

Essay in English

Essay in Hindi

How to Cover SSC JHT Syllabus 2023?

SSC JHT is one of the most popular competitive recruitment exams in the country. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam. With the increase in the number of applicants every year, there is also an increase in competition level and difficulty level of questions in the exam. So, aspirants should check the SSC JHT syllabus to get familiar with the topics/sub-topics important from the exam perspective. Here is the best preparation strategy to crack the SSC JHT exam in one attempt.

Analyze the SSC JHT syllabus and exam pattern carefully and assign study hours daily to all the sections accordingly.

Refer to the best SSC JHT books and learning resources to understand the fundamentals and core topics with ease.

Attempt mock papers and SSC JHT's previous year's question papers to check where the preparation stands. Also, it allows them to know about their mistakes so that they can improve and perform well in the exam.

Create short notes for all the important points, formulas, data, figures, etc., and revise them regularly.

Best Books for SSC JHT Syllabus 2023

Candidates choose high-quality SSC JHT books for every section based on the latest format, curriculum, and trends. Selecting the right books will help them cover all the topics mentioned in the SSC JHT syllabus. Some of the best SSC JHT exam books for all the sections are shared below: