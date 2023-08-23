SSC JHT Syllabus 2023 PDF Download: Check Paper 1, Paper 2 Junior Hindi Translator Exam Pattern

SSC JHT Syllabus 2023: The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the competitive examination to recruit eligible candidates for the posts of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translation Officer, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Senior Translator for various ministries/ departments/ organisations of the Government of India. The candidates are selected for SSC JHT posts based on the marks secured in Paper I (objective test), Paper II (Descriptive), document verification, and medical examination. All interested candidates should check the latest SSC JHT syllabus and exam pattern and plan their exam strategy accordingly. In this article, we have shared the detailed SSC JHT syllabus including the exam pattern, preparation strategy, and best books.
Check SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023
SSC JHT Syllabus and Exam Pattern 2023: Overview
Here are the key highlights of the SSC JHT syllabus and exam pattern shared below for the reference of aspirants.
|
SSC JHT Syllabus 2023 Overview
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission
|
Post Name
|
Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator
|
Vacancies
|
To be updated soon
|
Category
|
SSC JHT Syllabus and Exam Pattern
|
Selection Process
|
Paper I (objective test), Paper II (Descriptive), document verification, and medical examination.
|
Maximum Marks
|
Paper I-200 marks
Paper II-200 marks
|
Duration
|
Paper I- 2 Hours
Paper II- 2 Hours
|
Negative Marking
|
0.25 marks for every incorrect answer
Apart from the SSC JHT syllabus PDF, aspirants must be familiar with the SSC JHT exam pattern to understand the paper format, question type, number of questions, maximum marks, and other requirements defined by the commission. As per the past trend and analysis, it is found that the difficulty level of questions asked in the SSC JHT exams was moderate. So, aspirants must follow the latest SSC JHT syllabus to cover all the exam-relevant topics.
SSC JHT Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must be well aware of the SSC JHT exam pattern to understand the exam format, number of sections, maximum marks, and other exam requirements. Check below the latest SSC JHT exam pattern for papers I and II:
|
Part
|
Mode of Paper
|
Subject
|
Number of Questions
|
Maximum Marks
|
Duration
|
Paper- I (Objective Type)
|
Computer Based Mode
|
General Hindi
|
100
|
100
|
2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the scribe candidates)
|
General English
|
100
|
100
|
Paper- II
|
Descriptive
|
Translation & Essay
|
-
|
200 marks
|
2 Hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for the scribe candidates)
Note:
- The SSC JHT syllabus is divided into two papers, i.e., Paper I and Paper II. Paper I comprises objective-type multiple-choice questions, whereas Paper II comprises descriptive-type questions.
- There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each incorrect answer in Paper-I.
SSC JHT Syllabus 2023: Paper 1
The SSC JHT syllabus PDF for Paper I is divided into two sections, i.e., General Hindi and General English. The questions will assess the candidates’ understanding of the languages and literature, correct use of words, phrases, and idioms, and ability to correctly, precisely, and effectively write the languages. The standard of questions will be of degree level. Check the subject-wise SSC JHT syllabus PDF for the Paper I elaborated on below.
|
SSC JHT Syllabus 2023 for Paper I
|
Section
|
Topics
|
General Hindi
|
Hindi Antonyms
Hindi Synonyms
Hindi Comprehension,
Hindi Paragraphs
Hindi Proverbs
Knowledge of Hindi
Hindi Phrases/ Muhavare,
Grammatical Topics i.e. Samas, Sandhi, Kriya, Visheshan, etc
|
General English
|
Synonyms
Antonyms
Fill in the Blanks
Articles
Sentence Completion
Spelling Test
Vocabulary
Grammar
Verbs
Preposition
Sentence Structure
Phrases and Idioms
Error Recognition
Correct use of words, etc
SSC JHT Syllabus 2023: Paper 2
The SSC JHT Paper II comprises two passages for translation - one passage for translation from Hindi to English and one passage for translation from English to Hindi, and an Essay each in Hindi and English, to assess the aspirant’s translation skills and their ability to write as well as comprehend the two languages correctly, precisely and effectively. The standard of questions asked in this paper will be consistent with the educational qualifications prescribed. Some of the important topics mentioned in the SSC JHT syllabus for Paper II are shared below:
- Paragraph Translation from Hindi to English
- Paragraph Translation from English to Hindi
- Essay in English
- Essay in Hindi
How to Cover SSC JHT Syllabus 2023?
SSC JHT is one of the most popular competitive recruitment exams in the country. Lakhs of aspirants appear for this exam. With the increase in the number of applicants every year, there is also an increase in competition level and difficulty level of questions in the exam. So, aspirants should check the SSC JHT syllabus to get familiar with the topics/sub-topics important from the exam perspective. Here is the best preparation strategy to crack the SSC JHT exam in one attempt.
- Analyze the SSC JHT syllabus and exam pattern carefully and assign study hours daily to all the sections accordingly.
- Refer to the best SSC JHT books and learning resources to understand the fundamentals and core topics with ease.
- Attempt mock papers and SSC JHT's previous year's question papers to check where the preparation stands. Also, it allows them to know about their mistakes so that they can improve and perform well in the exam.
- Create short notes for all the important points, formulas, data, figures, etc., and revise them regularly.
Best Books for SSC JHT Syllabus 2023
Candidates choose high-quality SSC JHT books for every section based on the latest format, curriculum, and trends. Selecting the right books will help them cover all the topics mentioned in the SSC JHT syllabus. Some of the best SSC JHT exam books for all the sections are shared below:
|
SSC JHT Books 2023
|
Subject
|
Book Name
|
General Hindi
|
Samanya Hindi by Sanjeev Kumar
Samanya Hindi by Onkaar Nath Verma
|
General English
|
Objective General English by SP Bakshi
General English for All Competitive Examinations by SC Gupta