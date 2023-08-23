SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Junior Hindi Translator Age Limit, Educational Qualification

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check the SSC JHT eligibility criteria including the age limit and educational qualifications needed to be fulfilled before applying for Junior Hindi Translator government posts.

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023
SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: The SSC JHT 2023 official notification has been released on the official website - ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive examination for the recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The details of various posts are as under:

SSC Combined Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2023 Vacancies

Code Name

Name of Posts

Pay Scale

A

Junior Translation Officer(JTO) in Central Secretariat
OfficialLanguage Service (CSOLS)

Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

B

Junior Translation Officer(JTO) in Armed Forces
Headquarters (AFHQ)

Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

C

Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)/ Junior Translation
Officer(JTO)/Junior Translator(JT) in various Central
Government Ministries/Departments/Organizations

Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

D

Senior Hindi Translator(SHT)/Senior Translator
(ST) in various Central Government
Ministries/Departments/Organizations

Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)

Check SSC JHT Junior Hindi Translator 2023 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Career Counseling

In this article, we have shared complete details on the SSC JHT eligibility criteria 2023, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Overview

All candidates who hold a Master’s degree and are 18 years or above are eligible for the post. Check the major overview of the SSC Junior Hindi Translator eligibility criteria 2023 discussed below for ease of the aspirants:

SSC JHT Eligibility 2023 Overview

Minimum Age

18 years

Age Relaxation

Varies as per category

Educational Qualification

Master Degree

Nationality

Indian

Number of Attempts

No Information Given

Previous Experience

Not Required

SSC JHT Age Limit 2023

Aspirants must fulfill the SSC JHT age limit criteria before applying for the post.  The age of candidates must be between 18-30 years as of the prescribed date to be eligible for SSC JHT posts. Candidates born not before January 2, 1993, and not later than January 1, 2005, are eligible to apply for the JHT post.

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023

Parameter

SSC JHT Age Limit

Minimum Age

18 years

Maximum Age

30 years

There shall be permissible relaxation on the upper SSC JHT age limit of the aspirants belonging to the reserved categories as shared below.

Category

SSC JHT Age Limit Relaxation

SC/ ST

5 years

OBC

3 years

PwD (Unreserved)

10 years

PwD (OBC)

13 years

PwD (SC/ ST)

15 years

Ex-Servicemen (ESM)

03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of application.

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

03 years

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST)

08 years

 

Note: The date of birth entered by the aspirant in the online application form and the same mentioned in the Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate will be considered by the commission to determine the age.

SSC JHT Educational Qualification 2023

Aspirants must fulfill all the SSC JHT educational qualification requirements before applying for the recruitment drive. They must enter correct data about their qualifications in the online application form. The post-wise SSC JHT education qualification is given below.

Post

Educational Qualification

Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator

Master’s degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level

and

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years‟ of experience in translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Senior Hindi Translator

Master’s degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

or

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level

and

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or three years‟ of experience in translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including the Government of India Undertaking

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Along with the SSC JHT age limit, education qualification criteria, etc., candidates must know the nationality criteria before applying for the post. A candidate must be either

  • A citizen of India, or
  • A subject of Nepal, or
  • A subject of Bhutan, or
  • A Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or
  • A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

 

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: PwD Reservation and Scribe Facility

Except for the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the posts have been identified as suitable for the following disabilities, which is as per Notification No. 38-16/2020-DDIII dated 4th Jan 2021 issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), M/o Social Justice and Empowerment:

Name of Post

Functional Requirement

Suitable Category of Benchmark Disability

Senior Hindi Translator

S, ST, W, BN, RW, SE, H, C

a) B, LV

b) D, HH

c) OA, OL, BL, OAL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV

d) ASD, SLD, MI

e) MD involving (a) to (d) above

Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator

S, ST, W, RW, SE, H, C

a) B, LV

b) D, HH

c) OA, OL, BL, OAL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV, MDy

d) ASD (M), SLD, MI

e) MD Involving (a) to (d) above

Abbreviation used:

FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENT: S=Sitting, ST=Standing, W=Walking, BN=Bending, RW=Reading &

Writing, SE=Seeing, H=Hearing, C=Communication

NATURE OF PHYSICAL DISABILITIES: B=Blind, LV=Low Vision, D=Deaf, HH= Hard of Hearing, OA=One Arm, OL=One Leg, L=Both Leg, OAL=One Arm and One Leg, CP=Cerebral Palsy, LC=Leprosy Cured, Dw=Dwarfism, MDY= Muscular Dystrophy, AAV=Acid Attack Victims, ASD= Autism Spectrum Disorder (M= Mild, MoD= Moderate), SLD= Specific Learning Disability, MI= Mental Illness, MD=Multiple Disabilities (Including Deaf Blindness)

Note:- The suitability of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disability indicated in the above table shall be subject to an exemption, if any, obtained by indenting Min/Dept.

Note:

  • Reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/Other Backward Classes (OBC)/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) etc. would be as determined and informed by the Indenting Ministries/Departments/ Offices as per extant to Government Orders. 
  • There is no reservation for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator as it is a Group ‘B’ post. However, the benefit of age relaxation will be applicable for ESM aspirants, as per the extant Govt. Orders.

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Documents Required

All the qualified candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents as mentioned below:

  • Matriculation/Secondary Certificate.
  • Educational Qualification Certificate.
  • Experience Certificate, if applicable.
  • Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories.
  • Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable.
  • Undertaking For Ex-Servicemen (ESM)
  • Serving Defence Personnel Certificate, if applicable.
  • Discharge Certificate, if discharged from the Armed Forces.
  • Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.
  • No Objection Certificate, in the case already employed in Government/Government undertakings
  • Other Required Documents

Aspirants are advised to submit only the valid and correct details in the SSC JHT application form to avoid rejection of their candidature at any recruitment stage.

FAQ

Q1. What is the age limit to apply for SSC JHT 2023 Recruitment Exam?

As per SSC JHT eligibility, the age of the candidate must be between 18-30 years to be eligible for the SSC JHT post.

Q2. What is the educational qualification to apply for SSC JHT 2023 exam?

As per the SSC JHT qualification, aspirants must possess a Master’s degree from a recognized University.

Q3. What is the selection process under the SSC JHT Recruitment 2023?

The SSC JHT selection process comprises stages, i.e., Paper I (objective), Paper II (Descriptive), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next