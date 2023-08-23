SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check Junior Hindi Translator Age Limit, Educational Qualification

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Check the SSC JHT eligibility criteria including the age limit and educational qualifications needed to be fulfilled before applying for Junior Hindi Translator government posts.

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: The SSC JHT 2023 official notification has been released on the official website - ssc.nic.in. The Staff Selection Commission will hold an open competitive examination for the recruitment of Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The details of various posts are as under:

SSC Combined Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) 2023 Vacancies Code Name Name of Posts Pay Scale A Junior Translation Officer(JTO) in Central Secretariat

OfficialLanguage Service (CSOLS) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) B Junior Translation Officer(JTO) in Armed Forces

Headquarters (AFHQ) Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) C Junior Hindi Translator (JHT)/ Junior Translation

Officer(JTO)/Junior Translator(JT) in various Central

Government Ministries/Departments/Organizations Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400) D Senior Hindi Translator(SHT)/Senior Translator

(ST) in various Central Government

Ministries/Departments/Organizations Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)

In this article, we have shared complete details on the SSC JHT eligibility criteria 2023, including age limit, educational qualifications, nationality, and much more.

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Overview

All candidates who hold a Master’s degree and are 18 years or above are eligible for the post. Check the major overview of the SSC Junior Hindi Translator eligibility criteria 2023 discussed below for ease of the aspirants:

SSC JHT Eligibility 2023 Overview Minimum Age 18 years Age Relaxation Varies as per category Educational Qualification Master Degree Nationality Indian Number of Attempts No Information Given Previous Experience Not Required

SSC JHT Age Limit 2023

Aspirants must fulfill the SSC JHT age limit criteria before applying for the post. The age of candidates must be between 18-30 years as of the prescribed date to be eligible for SSC JHT posts. Candidates born not before January 2, 1993, and not later than January 1, 2005, are eligible to apply for the JHT post.

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023 Parameter SSC JHT Age Limit Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age 30 years

There shall be permissible relaxation on the upper SSC JHT age limit of the aspirants belonging to the reserved categories as shared below.

Category SSC JHT Age Limit Relaxation SC/ ST 5 years OBC 3 years PwD (Unreserved) 10 years PwD (OBC) 13 years PwD (SC/ ST) 15 years Ex-Servicemen (ESM) 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the closing date for receipt of application. Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof 03 years Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof (SC/ ST) 08 years

Note: The date of birth entered by the aspirant in the online application form and the same mentioned in the Matriculation/Secondary Examination Certificate will be considered by the commission to determine the age.

SSC JHT Educational Qualification 2023

Aspirants must fulfill all the SSC JHT educational qualification requirements before applying for the recruitment drive. They must enter correct data about their qualifications in the online application form. The post-wise SSC JHT education qualification is given below.

Post Educational Qualification Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator Master’s degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level and Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years‟ of experience in translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking. Senior Hindi Translator Master’s degree from a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level; or Master’s degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level; or Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level and Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or three years‟ of experience in translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including the Government of India Undertaking

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Nationality

Along with the SSC JHT age limit, education qualification criteria, etc., candidates must know the nationality criteria before applying for the post. A candidate must be either

A citizen of India, or

A subject of Nepal, or

A subject of Bhutan, or

A Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January 1962, with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

A person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (Formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia, and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: PwD Reservation and Scribe Facility

Except for the Border Roads Organization (BRO), the posts have been identified as suitable for the following disabilities, which is as per Notification No. 38-16/2020-DDIII dated 4th Jan 2021 issued by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (Divyangjan), M/o Social Justice and Empowerment:

Name of Post Functional Requirement Suitable Category of Benchmark Disability Senior Hindi Translator S, ST, W, BN, RW, SE, H, C a) B, LV b) D, HH c) OA, OL, BL, OAL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV d) ASD, SLD, MI e) MD involving (a) to (d) above Junior Hindi Translator/Junior Translator S, ST, W, RW, SE, H, C a) B, LV b) D, HH c) OA, OL, BL, OAL, CP, LC, Dw, AAV, MDy d) ASD (M), SLD, MI e) MD Involving (a) to (d) above Abbreviation used: FUNCTIONAL REQUIREMENT: S=Sitting, ST=Standing, W=Walking, BN=Bending, RW=Reading & Writing, SE=Seeing, H=Hearing, C=Communication NATURE OF PHYSICAL DISABILITIES: B=Blind, LV=Low Vision, D=Deaf, HH= Hard of Hearing, OA=One Arm, OL=One Leg, L=Both Leg, OAL=One Arm and One Leg, CP=Cerebral Palsy, LC=Leprosy Cured, Dw=Dwarfism, MDY= Muscular Dystrophy, AAV=Acid Attack Victims, ASD= Autism Spectrum Disorder (M= Mild, MoD= Moderate), SLD= Specific Learning Disability, MI= Mental Illness, MD=Multiple Disabilities (Including Deaf Blindness) Note:- The suitability of posts for Persons with Benchmark Disability indicated in the above table shall be subject to an exemption, if any, obtained by indenting Min/Dept.

Note:

Reservation for Scheduled Castes (SC)/Scheduled Tribes (ST)/Other Backward Classes (OBC)/Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) etc. would be as determined and informed by the Indenting Ministries/Departments/ Offices as per extant to Government Orders.

There is no reservation for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator as it is a Group ‘B’ post. However, the benefit of age relaxation will be applicable for ESM aspirants, as per the extant Govt. Orders.

SSC JHT Eligibility Criteria 2023: Documents Required

All the qualified candidates are required to appear for Document Verification along with the photocopies and original documents as mentioned below:

Matriculation/Secondary Certificate.

Educational Qualification Certificate.

Experience Certificate, if applicable.

Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories.

Persons with Disabilities Certificate in the required format, if applicable.

Undertaking For Ex-Servicemen (ESM)

Serving Defence Personnel Certificate, if applicable.

Discharge Certificate, if discharged from the Armed Forces.

Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation.

No Objection Certificate, in the case already employed in Government/Government undertakings

Other Required Documents

Aspirants are advised to submit only the valid and correct details in the SSC JHT application form to avoid rejection of their candidature at any recruitment stage.