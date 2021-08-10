SSC KKR Admit Card 2021 for CGL Out @ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Download Tier 1 Kerala Karnataka Region Hall Ticket Here

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Aug 10, 2021 14:11 IST
SSC KKR Admit Card 2021

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card  2021 Download: Staff Selection Commission, Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has released the admit card of online Tier 1 Exam for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2020-21 . All candidates who are appearing for SSC CGL Exam on 13 August 2021 can download SSC KKR Admit Card from website - ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card  Link is also provided below. The candidates can download SSC CGL Admit Card through the link below:

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card Download Link

SSC CGL Admit Card Download Link for Other Regions

SSC CGL Exam will be continued till 24 August 2021. The candidates can download SSC CGL Admit Card four days before the exam.

There will be 100 objective type multiple-choice questions of 200 marks on General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language and Comprehension. The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the exam.

Candidates who would qualify SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam will be called for SSC Tier 2 Exam 2021.

How to download SSC KKR Admit Card  2021 ?

Go to the official website of the SSC Kerala Karnataka Region www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Click on the link ""“Admit Card: Click here to download Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2020(Tier-I) commencing 13.08.2021. Admit card can be downloaded 4 days before the exam" given on the homepage

A new page will open, enter your details such as Registration Number & Date of Birth and Select “Download Admit Card” button

If you do not know your Registration number then Enter your Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth and Click on the “Search” button

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card

Take a printout of the future use

 

FAQ

I don't know my registration number. How to download SSC KKR Admit Card 2021 ?

You can also download SSC KKR Admit Card using your Name (first four characters), your father's Name (first four characters) and your Date of Birth

What is SSC CGL Exam Date 2021 ?

13 August to 24 August 2021

What should I carry with SSC CGL Admit Card 2021 ?

Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be admitted for the exam.

What is SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2021 Link ?

The candidates can download SSC CGL KKR Admit Card through the following link - https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/sschallticket/cgl_2020_login.aspx
