SSC KKR Admit Card 2021 for CGL Out @ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Download Tier 1 Kerala Karnataka Region Hall Ticket Here

SSC KKR Admit Card 2021 Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2020-21 has been released on ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Check Direct Download Link.

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card 2021 Download: Staff Selection Commission, Kerala Karnataka Region (KKR) has released the admit card of online Tier 1 Exam for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2020-21 . All candidates who are appearing for SSC CGL Exam on 13 August 2021 can download SSC KKR Admit Card from website - ssckkr.kar.nic.in.

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card Link is also provided below. The candidates can download SSC CGL Admit Card through the link below:

SSC KKR CGL Admit Card Download Link

SSC CGL Admit Card Download Link for Other Regions

SSC CGL Exam will be continued till 24 August 2021. The candidates can download SSC CGL Admit Card four days before the exam.

There will be 100 objective type multiple-choice questions of 200 marks on General Intelligence & Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Language and Comprehension. The candidates will be given 2 hours to complete the exam.

Candidates who would qualify SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam will be called for SSC Tier 2 Exam 2021.

How to download SSC KKR Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to the official website of the SSC Kerala Karnataka Region www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in

Click on the link ""“Admit Card: Click here to download Admit Card for Combined Graduate Level Exam, 2020(Tier-I) commencing 13.08.2021. Admit card can be downloaded 4 days before the exam" given on the homepage

A new page will open, enter your details such as Registration Number & Date of Birth and Select “Download Admit Card” button

If you do not know your Registration number then Enter your Name, Father’s Name and Date of Birth and Click on the “Search” button

Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card

Take a printout of the future use