SSC CGL Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Application Status @sscer.org

SSC will soon release the admit card for  Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam 2020 (CGL Tier 1). Check Application Status Here

Created On: Jul 29, 2021 22:01 IST
SSC CGL Admit Card 2021
SSC CGL Admit Card 2021

SSC CGL Admit Card and Application Status 2021: Staff Selection Commission, Eastern Region (ER) has activated the application status link of Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam 2020 (CGL Tier 1) on its website. Candidates who have applied for SSC CGL Recruitment 2021 can check weather their application is accepted or rejected.Candidates whose application is accepted will now appear for SSC CGL Exam 2021 which is scheduled to be held from 13 August to 24  August 2021. Candidates can check region-wise application status through the table below

In order to appear for SSC CGL 2021, the candidates would be required to download SSC CGL Admit Card. The admit cards will be uploaded soon on regional website of SSC i.e. NR, SR, NER, WR, NWR, KKR, ER and MPR. Aspirants keep visiting this page for latest updates regarding the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card.

Name of the Region

Region-wise SSC CGL Admit Card 2021

SSC CGL Application Status

SSC Eastern Region

SSC CGL ER Admit Card

SSC CGL ER Application Status

SSC North Region

SSC CGL NR Admit Card

SSC CGL North Region Application Status

SSC Central Region

SSC CGL CR Admit Card

SSC CGL CR Application Status

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC CGL MP Region Admit Card

SSC CGL MP Region Application Status

SSC Southern Region

SSC CGL SR Admit Card

SSC CGL SR Application Status

SSC North Western Region

SSC CGL NWR Admit Card

SSC CGL NWR Application Status

SSC Western Region

SSC CGL WR Admit Card

SSC CGL WR Application Status

SSC North Eastern Region

SSC CGL NER Admit Card

SSC CGL NER Application Status

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region

SSC CGL KKR Admit Card

SSC CGL KKR Application Status

SSC CGL Exam Pattern

There will be 4 papers containing 25 questions of 50 marks

Negative marking of 0.5 marks will be done for each wrong answer

Section

No. of Questions

Marks

Time

General Intelligence & Reasoning

25

50

60 minutes (Total)

General Awareness

25

50

Quantitative Aptitude

25

50

English Language and Comprehension

25

50

TOTAL

100

200

Candidates can check the SSC CGL Syllabus through the link below:

SSC CGL Syllabus Link

SSC CGL Answer Key 2021

The commission will release the tentative answer on the official website of SSC after the exam in a PDF format. Candidate having objection can submit their representation online within a given time frame.

SSC CGL Result 2021

After analyzing all the objections, SSC CGL Result shall be announced on the official website.

SSC CGL Selection Process

1.Candidates who would qualify in the SSC CGL Tier 1 will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 Online Exam followed by SSC CGL Tier 3 (Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper) and SSC CGL Tier 4 (Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable) and Document Verification)

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations. Final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by them in „Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III examinations‟ and „preference of posts‟ exercised by them.

SSC is conducting the exam for filling up 7035 vacancies for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts such as Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial), Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Asstt. Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector, Assistant, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division, Clerk, Tax Assistant etc.  in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations.

FAQ

What is required to download SSC CGL Admit Card 2021 ?

You can download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card using your Registration Number/Roll Number or Name, Mother's/Father's Name and Date of Birth.

What is my SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date, Time and Venue ?

You can check your date, time and venue on your SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021

How to Download SSC CGL Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official regional website of SSC, Click on the link given to download SSC CGL Admit Card, Enter your details and click on the submit button and download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card

What is SSC CGL Exam Date 2021 ?

13 August to 24  August 2021
