SSC CGL Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Application Status @sscer.org

SSC will soon release the admit card for Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam 2020 (CGL Tier 1). Check Application Status Here

SSC CGL Admit Card and Application Status 2021: Staff Selection Commission, Eastern Region (ER) has activated the application status link of Combined Graduate Level Tier 1 Exam 2020 (CGL Tier 1) on its website. Candidates who have applied for SSC CGL Recruitment 2021 can check weather their application is accepted or rejected.Candidates whose application is accepted will now appear for SSC CGL Exam 2021 which is scheduled to be held from 13 August to 24 August 2021. Candidates can check region-wise application status through the table below

In order to appear for SSC CGL 2021, the candidates would be required to download SSC CGL Admit Card. The admit cards will be uploaded soon on regional website of SSC i.e. NR, SR, NER, WR, NWR, KKR, ER and MPR. Aspirants keep visiting this page for latest updates regarding the SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card.

Name of the Region Region-wise SSC CGL Admit Card 2021

SSC CGL Application Status

SSC Eastern Region SSC CGL ER Admit Card SSC CGL ER Application Status

SSC North Region SSC CGL NR Admit Card SSC CGL North Region Application Status

SSC Central Region SSC CGL CR Admit Card SSC CGL CR Application Status

SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC CGL MP Region Admit Card SSC CGL MP Region Application Status

SSC Southern Region SSC CGL SR Admit Card SSC CGL SR Application Status

SSC North Western Region SSC CGL NWR Admit Card SSC CGL NWR Application Status

SSC Western Region SSC CGL WR Admit Card SSC CGL WR Application Status

SSC North Eastern Region SSC CGL NER Admit Card SSC CGL NER Application Status

SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC CGL KKR Admit Card SSC CGL KKR Application Status



SSC CGL Exam Pattern

There will be 4 papers containing 25 questions of 50 marks

Negative marking of 0.5 marks will be done for each wrong answer

Section No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence & Reasoning 25 50 60 minutes (Total) General Awareness 25 50 Quantitative Aptitude 25 50 English Language and Comprehension 25 50 TOTAL 100 200

Candidates can check the SSC CGL Syllabus through the link below:

SSC CGL Syllabus Link

SSC CGL Answer Key 2021

The commission will release the tentative answer on the official website of SSC after the exam in a PDF format. Candidate having objection can submit their representation online within a given time frame.

SSC CGL Result 2021

After analyzing all the objections, SSC CGL Result shall be announced on the official website.

SSC CGL Selection Process

1.Candidates who would qualify in the SSC CGL Tier 1 will be called for SSC CGL Tier 2 Online Exam followed by SSC CGL Tier 3 (Pen and Paper Mode (Descriptive paper) and SSC CGL Tier 4 (Computer Proficiency Test/ Data Entry Skill Test (wherever applicable) and Document Verification)

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of overall performance of candidates in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations. Final selection of candidates, in each category, will be made on the basis of aggregate marks scored by them in „Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III examinations‟ and „preference of posts‟ exercised by them.

SSC is conducting the exam for filling up 7035 vacancies for various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts such as Assistant Audit Officer Group ‘B’ Gazetted (Non Ministerial), Assistant Section Officer, Inspector, Asstt. Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector, Assistant, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, Statistical Investigator, Auditor, Accountant, Junior Accountant, Senior Secretariat Assistant/ Upper Division, Clerk, Tax Assistant etc. in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations.