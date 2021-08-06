SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2021 on 9 Aug @sscsr.gov.in: Check Southern Region Combined Graduate Level Exam Date

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region has released the admit card date of CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021 (Combine Graduate Level Tier 1 ) on its official website www.sscsr.gov.in. Details Here

Exam Date DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE FROM TO 13 August 2021 09 August 2021 13 August 2021 16 August 2021 12 August 2021 16 August 2021 17 August 2021 13 August 2021 * 17 August 2021 18 August 2021 14 August 2021 * 18 August 2021 20 August 2021 16 August 2021 * 20 August 2021 23 August 2021 19 August 2021 * 23 August 2021 24 August 2021 20 August 2021 * 24 August 2021

All candidates who have applied for SSC CGL Exam within Southern Region, can download SSC SR Admit Card form SSC SR official website using their Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth, once released.

Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admission Certificate.If photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then the candidate must carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of their Date of Birth.

In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

How to download SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2020?