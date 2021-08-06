Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2021 on 9 Aug @sscsr.gov.in: Check Southern Region Combined Graduate Level Exam Date

Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region has released the admit card date of CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021 (Combine Graduate Level Tier 1 ) on its official website www.sscsr.gov.in.  Details Here

Created On: Aug 6, 2021 20:18 IST
SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region has released the admit card date of CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021 (Combine Graduate Level Tier 1 ) on its official website www.sscsr.gov.in.  Candidates can download SSC SR Admit Card from the official website as per the schedule give below:

Exam Date

DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE

FROM

               TO                    

13 August 2021

09 August 2021

13 August 2021

16 August 2021

12 August 2021

16 August 2021

17 August 2021

13 August 2021 *

17 August 2021

18 August 2021

14 August 2021 *

18 August 2021

20 August 2021

16 August 2021 *

20 August 2021

23 August 2021

19 August 2021 *

23 August 2021

24 August 2021

20 August 2021 *

24 August 2021

SSC Southern CGL Admit Card Download Link

SSC CGL Admit Card Download for Other Regions

All candidates who have applied for SSC CGL Exam within Southern Region, can download SSC SR Admit Card form SSC SR official website using their Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth, once released.

Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on  the Admission Certificate.If photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then the candidate must carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of their Date of Birth.

In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.

How to download SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2020?

  • Go to SSC Southern Region Website i.e. sscsr.gov.in
  • Click on the link ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ given against ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020’ on the homepage
  • Read Instructions and click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate
  • Enter either your Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth
  • Click on the “Download e-Admission Certificate” button
  • Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021
  • Before viewing the Call Letter, kindly make sure that A4 size paper is selected and both Top and Bottom margins of the print area will have only 5 mm

 

