SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2021 on 9 Aug @sscsr.gov.in: Check Southern Region Combined Graduate Level Exam Date

SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Southern Region has released the admit card date of CGL Tier 1 Exam 2021 (Combine Graduate Level Tier 1 ) on its official website www.sscsr.gov.in. Candidates can download SSC SR Admit Card from the official website as per the schedule give below:
|
Exam Date
|
DURATION FOR DOWNLOADING E-ADMISSION CERTIFICATE
|
FROM
|
TO
|
13 August 2021
|
09 August 2021
|
13 August 2021
|
16 August 2021
|
12 August 2021
|
16 August 2021
|
17 August 2021
|
13 August 2021 *
|
17 August 2021
|
18 August 2021
|
14 August 2021 *
|
18 August 2021
|
20 August 2021
|
16 August 2021 *
|
20 August 2021
|
23 August 2021
|
19 August 2021 *
|
23 August 2021
|
24 August 2021
|
20 August 2021 *
|
24 August 2021
SSC Southern CGL Admit Card Download Link
SSC CGL Admit Card Download for Other Regions
All candidates who have applied for SSC CGL Exam within Southern Region, can download SSC SR Admit Card form SSC SR official website using their Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth, once released.
Candidate must carry an original photo identity card having the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) as printed on the Admission Certificate.If photo identity card does not have the same Date of Birth (including Date, Month & Year) then the candidate must carry an additional certificate (in original) as proof of their Date of Birth.
In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.
How to download SSC SR CGL Admit Card 2020?
- Go to SSC Southern Region Website i.e. sscsr.gov.in
- Click on the link ‘Download e-Admission Certificate’ given against ‘Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2020’ on the homepage
- Read Instructions and click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate
- Enter either your Registration Number or Roll Number or Name and Date of Birth
- Click on the “Download e-Admission Certificate” button
- Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2021
- Before viewing the Call Letter, kindly make sure that A4 size paper is selected and both Top and Bottom margins of the print area will have only 5 mm