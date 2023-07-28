SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2023 OUT: Download at ssckkr.kar.nic.in, Check Hall Ticket Login Link

SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Karnataka Kerala Region. Check Direct Download Link for SSC Kerala Karnataka Region Hall Ticket, Exam Date and other details here.

SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR) issued the hall ticket for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2023. Candidates can download SSC KKR Admit Card Link by clicking on ‘Click here to download e-Admit Card w.r.t Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) to be held from 02/08/2023 to 17/08/2023 (Uploaded on 28/07/2023)’

The admit card link is available at ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Also, the direct link is also provided in this article. The exam is scheduled to be held from 02 to 17 August 2023. Applicants can check their respective date, time and venue on their admit card.

SSC KKR CHSL Admit Card Download Here

How to Download SSC KKR CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card 2023 ?

Candidates can check the steps to download SSC CHSL Tier 1 Admit Card for Kerala Karnataka Region below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC - ssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Read all the instructions

Step 4:You will need to enter your registration number and date of birth to download your admit card. You can also download your admit card by clicking on the "Download Admit Card" button without entering your registration number and date of birth.

Step 5: Now, click on ‘Download Admit Card’

Step 6: Take the print of SSC Keraka Karnataka Region Admit Card

Your SSC KKR CHSL admit card will contain important information such as your exam date, time, venue, and your registration number. You will need to carry your admit card to the exam venue on the day of the exam.

SSC CHSL Exam Details

Candidates will be 100 questions on English Language (Basic Knowledge), General Intelligence Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill and General Awareness. 2 marks will be given for a correct answer and 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.