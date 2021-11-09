SSC MPR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Released, Download @sscmpr.org

SSC MPR GD Constable Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) has uploaded the admit card and application status of for SSC GD Constable Paper 1 2021. If you have applied for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 for Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Region and your application have been accepted then you can download SSC MPR Admit Card from the official regional website of SSCMPR (sscmpr.org). SSC MPR GD Constable Admit Card is also provided in this article below.

The candidates can visit the prescribed link and click on the link given for the SSC MPR Admit Card 2021.

SSC MPR GD Constable Admit Card Download Link



SSC GD Constable Exam will be conducted from 16 November onwards. The candidates can check their exact date and time on their admit card. They mustd two 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam.

How to Download SSC MPR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit the official website of SSC MPR - sscmpr.org.

Click on the link which reads ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CONSTABLES (GD) IN CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (CAPFS), NIA, SSF AND RIFLEMAN (GD) IN ASSAM RIFLES EXAMINATION, 2021 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 16/11/2021 TO 15/12/2021.

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your roll number/registered ID number or name and date of birth

Now, click on ‘Search’ Button

Download SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021