SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Soon: Check Application Status for SR CR Here

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to upload the admit card of online exam to be held for a period of one month i.e. from 14 November to 15 December 2021 for GD Constable and Rifleman (GD) Posts on SSC Regional Websites.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to upload the admit card of online exam to be held for a period of one month i.e. from 14 November to 15 December 2021 for GD Constable and Rifleman (GD) Posts on SSC Regional Websites. However, the commission has activated the application link on SSC Website Regional Website and SSC CR Website i.e. sscsr.gov.in and ssc-cr.org respectively. The candidates can visit the link, given below, in order to know their status of application.

SSC GD Constable Application Status Link

SSC GD Constable 2021 Dates SSC GD Constable Registration Date 2021 17 July to 31 August 2021 SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2021 14 November to 15 December 2021 SSC GD Constable Admit Card Date 2021 Soon SSC GD Constable Answer Key Date 2021 Expected in January 2022

We will update the admit card link for all the regions, in the table provided, including North Region, South Region, Eastern Region, South Western Region, North Western Region, North Eastern Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Western Region and Kerala Karnataka Region.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021

Name of the Region Region-wise SSC GD Constable Admit Card Link 2021 - Soon SSC Websites SSC Southern Region SSC SR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ SSC North Region SSC NR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 http://www.ssscnr.net.in/ SSC Kerala Karnataka Region SSC KKR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 https://ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ SSC Eastern Region SSC ER GD Constable Admit Card 2021 http://www.sscer.org/ SSC Western Region SSC WR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 http://www.sscwr.net/ SSC Madhya Pradesh Region SSC MP GD Constable Admit Card 2021 http://www.sscmpr.org/ SSC North Western Region SSC NWR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 http://www.sscnwr.org/ SSC Central Region SSC CR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 http://www.ssc-cr.org/ SSC North Eastern Region SSC NER GD Constable Admit Card 2021 http://www.sscner.org.in/

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern 2021

The candidates will be given questions on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Elementary Mathematics and on Language i.e. English/ Hindi.

Each section will have 25 questions and 25 marks

The total duration of the exam is 1 hour and 30 minutes

SSC GD Constable Exam Passing Marks 2021

The candidates belong to General and Ex-servicemen should score 35% Marks and from SC/ ST/ OBC should score 33% Marks.

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021

The answer key expected to be release in the month of January 2022 and the objections shall also be invited with a payment of Rs. 100/-

SSC GD Constable Result 2021

The commission shall prepare the list of a candidate who would qualify in the written exam and will called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)

A total of 25271 candidates shall be hired under Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and in Assam Rifles.

SSC GD Constable Notification