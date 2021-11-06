SSC WR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 Out @sscwr.net, Download Western Region Call Letter

SSC WR GD Constable Admit Card 2021 has been released on official website of SSC WR i.e. www.sscwr.net. Check Download Link Below

SSC WR GD Constable Admit Card 2021: Staff Selection Commission, Western Region (WR), has uploaded the admit card and application status of GD Constable Paper 1 2021 on www.sscwr.net on 06 November 2021. Candidates who have applied for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 for Maharashtra, Gujrat,Goa Regions, can download SSC GD Constable Admit Card from the SSC Western Region official website , using their Roll No/Registered ID OR Name and Date of Birth.

SSC WR GD Constable Admit Card Link is also provided in this article. Candidates can download SSC WR Constable Admit Card through the provided link below:

How to download SSC WR Admit Card ?

Visit the official website of the SSC Western Region www.sscwr.net

Click on the link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR CONSTABLES (GD) IN CENTRAL ARMED POLICE FORCES (CAPFS), NIA, SSF AND RIFLEMAN (GD) IN ASSAM RIFLES EXAMINATION, 2021 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 16/11/2021 TO 15/12/2021’

Read the instructions and go to ‘CLICK HERE TO CHECK STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD’

It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your details such as ‘Roll No/Registered ID No/Name & Father Name’, ‘Date of Birth’, Select your ‘City’ and Verify Code

Click on the “Search Now”

Download SSC Western Region Admit Card 2021

SSC GD Constable Exam is scheduled from 16 November to 15 December 2021. Applicants can check their exam date, time and venue of the admit card.

They should carry an original photo identity card having the Date of Birth as printed on the SSC GD Admit Card. If original photo identity card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional original certificate in proof of his/her Date of Birth. In case of mismatch in the Date of Birth mentioned in the Admission Certificate and original photo ID/the certificate brought in support of Date of Birth, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the examination.