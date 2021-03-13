SSC GD Constable 2021 Recruitment Notification on 25 March @ssc.nic.in: Check Exam Dates, Salary, Qualification for CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Here

SSC GD Constable 2021: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to release the notification for recruitment to the post of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and for the post of Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles on 25 March 2021 on its website -ssc.nic.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for SSC Constable GD Recruitment 2020-21 from 25 March to 10 May on official website of SSC i.e.ssc.nic.in.

Candidates seeking to apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 should be 10th class passed. The age of the candidates should be between 18 years to 23 years (expected) . Candidates who sucessfully apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021 will be called for computer based SSC GD Constable Exam scheduled from 02 August to 25 August 2021.

In 2018, SSC GD Recruitment was done to fill 60210 vacancies. The final result was announced in the month of January 2021 in which a total of 55915 candidates ( Male-47582, Female-8333 ) are selected for the post of Constable (GD) and Rifleman (GD).

More details on SSC Constable Recruitment such as salary, selection process, exam pattern, syllabus, application process etc. below on the basis of 2018 recruitment.

Important Dates

Event Date SSC GD Constable Notification Date 25 March 2021 SSC GD Constable Application Date 25 March 2021 SSC GD Constable Registration Last Date 10 May 2021 SSC GD Constable Exam Date 02 August to 25 August 2021 SSC GD Constable Answer Key Date To be announced SSC GD Constable Result Date To be announced SSC GD Constable PST PET Date To be announced

SSC GD Constable Vacancy Details

Constable (GD) Rifleman (GD)

SSC GD Constable Salary

Rs 21700- 69100/-

SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Matriculation or 10th class pass from a recognized Board/ University

SSC GD Constable Age Limit

18 to 23 Years

SSC GD Constable Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Stage 1 - SSC GD Constable Online Exam:

All candidates whose online applications are found to be in order will be called to appear in the Computer Based Examination (CBE).

SSC GD Constable Exam Pattern

There will be 100 questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Marks Time General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 25 1 hour and 30 min General Knowledge and General Awareness 25 25 Elementary Mathematics 25 25 English/ Hindi 25 25

SSC GD Constable Cut-Off Marks

General and Ex-servicemen - 35% SC/ ST/ OBC - 33%

SSC GD Constable Syllabus

General Intelligence & Reasoning: Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns will be tested through questions principally of non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, spatial visualization, spatial orientation, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non- verbal series, coding and decoding, etc. General Knowledge and General Awareness: Questions in this component will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness of the environment around him. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to sports, History, Culture, Geography, Economic Scene, General Polity, Indian Constitution, and scientific Research etc. These Questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline. Elementary Mathematics: This paper will include questions on problems relating to Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, etc. English/ Hindi: Candidates’ ability to understand basic English/ Hindi and his basic comprehension would be tested.

SSC GD Constable Admit Card 2021

SSC Constable GD Admit Card will be uploaded on the website of the concerned Regional Offices of the Commission in the month of at least one week before the examination ( las week of July 2021).

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2021

Answer Keys, in due course after the written examination, will be placed on Commission’s website. Candidates can submit objection, if any.

SSC GD Constable Result 2021

A merit list seperately for men and women shall be released in the official website.

Stage 2: SSC GD Constable Physical Test

The candidates who will qualify in the online will be called for Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) conducted at various centres finalized by the CAPFs.

SSC GD Constable PET

Race:

Male - 5 Kms in 24 minutes Female - 1.6 Kms in 8 ½ minutes

For candidates of Ladakh Region:

Male - 1 Mile in 6 ½ minutes Female - 800 metres in 4 minutes

SSC GD Constable PST

Height:

General, SC & OBC Male candidates - 170 cm General, SC & OBC Female candidates - 157 cm ST Male candidates - 162.5 cm ST Female Candidates - 150 cm

Chest

General, SC & OBC male candidates - 80/5 ST - 76/5

Weight:

Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards.

Stage 3: SSC GD Constable Medical Exam

SSC GD Constable Detailed Medical Examination (DME):

Candidates who qualify PET/ PST will be called for Detailed Medical Examination (DME) which includes Eye-Sight Check-up, Medical Test (X-Ray) chest-PA view, Haemoglobin, Urine routine/ microscopic examination etc.

Review medical examination (RME):

Candidates can produce a piece of evidence about the possibility of an error of judgment in the decision of Initial Medical Board/ Recruiting Medical Officer, who had examined him/ her in the first instance i.e. DME.f the appeal of a candidate is accepted by CAPF Appellate Authority, his/ her Review Medical Examination will be conducted by CAPF RME Board. The Decision of the CAPF’s Review Medical Boards will be final. No appeal will be entertained against the finding of the second medical i.e. Review Medical Exam.

How to Apply for SSC GD Constable 2021 ?

Online application can be submitted by clicking on ‘Apply' link provided at ssc.nic.in->Apply->'GD-Constable' from 25 March to 10 May 2021.

Application Fee:

General Male - Rs. 100/-

Female/SC/ST/Ex-serviceman - No Fee

SSC website