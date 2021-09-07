SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2021 Out @ssc.nic.in, Check SSC Steno Exam Date, SSC CHSL Skill Test & SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Date

SSC GD Constable Exam Date and Other: Staff Selection Commission has announced the dates of computer based exam for the post of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D on its website i.e. ssc.nic.in. Furthermore, SSC has released skill test date for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2019 and date of paper 2 for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Exam 2020.

Candidates who are appearing in these exams can check the dates through the PDF below:

SSC Exam Calendar 2021

SSC Exam Name SSC Exam Date SSC GD Constable Exam Date 2021 16 November to 15 December 2021 SSC Steno Exam Date 2020-21 11 November to 15 November 2021 SSC CPO SI Paper 2 Exam Date 2020 08 November 2021 SSC CHSL Skill Test Date 2019 03 November 2021

SSC GD Constable Exam 2021

SSC is conducting the exam for recruitment of 25271 of GD Constable in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) & Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles.The candidates can check exam pattern, syllabus, marking scheme and other details regarding the exam through the link below:

SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2021

SSC Steno Exam 2021

SSC had invited online applications for the recruitment of Stenographer various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India in upto 04 November 2020 till 11:30 PM. Now, the commission is conductig the computer based exam for all the candidates who have applied for SSC Steno Recruitment 2020 in the month of November 2021 which was scheduled in March 2021.

SSC SI Paper 2 2021

The Staff Selection Commission has conducted Paper 1 for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2020 (Paper-I) from 23 November 2020 to 25 November 2020 and result was declared on on 26 February 2021. As per the result, 2239 female and 25962 male candidates were shortlisted for appearing in Physical Standard Test (PST)/Physical Endurance Test (PET).

As per the official notice, "The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates".