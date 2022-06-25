SSC NR MTS Application Status 2022 Available @sscnr.nic.in, Direct Link Here

SSC NR MTS Application Status 2022 Link is now available @sscnr.nic.in. Candidates can check the direct link here.

SSC NR MTS Application Status Available: Staff Selection Commission, Northern Region (NR) has activated the link of application status of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar Exam 2022 on its website (sscnr.nic.in). Candidates who have applied under NR Region can check if their application is accepted or not. The direct link to check the SSC MTS Application Status for NR Region is given below:

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022

SSC NR MTS Admit Card

The commission will soon upload the admit card on the same website in due course of time. After downloading the admit card, the candidates can appear for the exam on the scheduled date and time.

How to Check SSC NR MTS Application Status ?

Step 1: Go to the official website of SSC Northern Region - sscnr.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the application status link ‘Status For Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 (Paper-1) [25 Jun 2022]’

Step 3: It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to read the instructions

Step 4: Now, put your details in the provided box

Step 5: Click on ‘Search Status’

Step 6: Now, check SSC MTS Application Status