SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 (Soon): Check Havaldar Paper 1 Application Status

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 will be released soon on the official regional websites of the commission. Candidates can check their status here.

SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 (Soon): Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has scheduled the Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) & Havaldar Paper 1 2021-22 from 05 July 2022. SSC MTS Paper 1 will be held till 22 July 2022. Those who have applied for SSC MTS Recruitment 2022 can now check their application status on SSC SR's official website, i.e. sscsr.gov.in. SSC MTS Admit Card shall also be uploaded for all accepted applicants. SSC MTS Admit Card Link is expected in third or fourth week of June 2022.

Candidates can check the SSC MTS Admit Card Download Link Updates and Direct Link to check the application status below:

Region Name SSC MTS Admit Card Download Link SSC MTS Application Status SSC Southern Region SSC SR MTS Admit Card Download Link SSC SR MTS Application Status Link

How to Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2022 ?

Step - 1 Go to the official website of SSC Region For example - SSC KKR ()

Step - 2 Click on the admit card link available on the homepage

Step - 3 Now, you need to furnish the asked details

Step - 4 Download SSC MTS Admit Card 2022

A total of 7301 vacancies are available for recruitment of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc., in different States/ Union Territories and Havaldar (in Pay Level-1 as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, NonMinisterial post in Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) and Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) under Department of Revenue, Ministry of

Finance.

SSC MTS Paper 1