SSC MPR MTS Admit Card 2022 Available on sscmpr.org: Check Havaldar Call Letter Here

SSC MPR MTS Admit Card 2022 has been released by Staff Selection Commission, Madhya Pradesh Region on sscmpr.org. Candidates can download SSC MTS Admit Card from this page.

SSC MPR MTS Admit Card 2022: Staff Selection Commission, Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) has released the admit card for the online exam scheduled to be held from 05 July to 23 July 2022 for the post of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar. The candidates can download SSC MPR Admit Card using either using Roll No/Registered ID No or Name and Date of Birth. SSC MPR MTS Admit Card Link is available on sscmpr.org and below:

How to Download SSC MPR MTS Admit Card 2022 ?

Step - 1: Visit the official website of SSC Madhya Pradesh Region (MPR) - sscmpr.org

Step - 2: Now, click on the admit card link ‘STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR MULTI TASKING (NON-TECHNICAL) STAFF, AND HAVALDAR (CBIC & CBN) EXAMINATION, 2021 TO BE HELD FROM 05/07/2022 TO 26/07/2022’ given under ‘Candidates Alert’ section

Step 3: It will redirect you to new page where you are required to provide the login details

Step 4: Download SSC MTS Admit Card for MPR Region

Candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam venue after entry closing time. Candidates should carry 2 latest passport size photographs and an original valid photo identity card having the same date of birth as printed on the admit card. If the Photo ID card does not have the Date of Birth then the candidate must carry an additional certificate also in original as proof of their Date of Birth, failing which they will not be admitted for the exam. In case of any mismatch in the date of birth, candidate will not be admitted for the exam.